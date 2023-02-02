Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on the news. They have always relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also be leaving the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit.

Karina Cheung’s Time in Local News Ends

Born in Akron, Ohio, Karina spent most of her childhood in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She graduated with a B.A. in media studies and production with a minor in history and conversational mandarin from Temple University in 2014.

She worked as an anchor, reporter, and producer for Temple Update, a news program produced by students while attending temple university. Before graduation, she also interned at several media organizations in Philadelphia and overseas in Hong Kong.

Karina got her first job as a production assistant at KYW NewsRadio in 2014. After a year, she moved to Altoona and joined WTAJ-TV as a reporter. This was the start of her television career. In 2018, Cheung joined WHP-TV in Harrisburg.

While stationed in Pennsylvania’s capital, she reported on state politics, the pandemic, racial justice demonstrations, and the 2020 election. In December 2020, the reporter joined the team of WCMH and covered stories such as the effects of the pandemic on small businesses, the vaccination rollout, and the police shooting of Andre’ Hill.

The residents of Columbus have developed a strong bond with the journalist. Now, Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH for a different opportunity. In a social media post, Cheung revealed that her time in local news is coming to an end after more than eight years in the broadcasting industry. Her last day on the broadcast was on February 1, 2023.

So, what’s next? Cheung wrote. “As for what’s next, stay tuned.” Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that the journalist will remain in Columbus.