About Karen Ilkin Known As Karen Kimbro Age 55 Years Birth November 2, 1965 Ohio Gender Female Spouse Kent Rafferty (unknown-2009),

Tunch Ilkin (16th Mar 2013-now) Parents Brice Kimbro Address Smithfield Nationality American Job Licensed real estate agent Alumni Buckeye North High School, Carlow College, University of Pittsburgh Awards U.S. National titles in SCCA Solo II competition Works For Realty ONE Group Worked for District manager for Pontiac (1992-98) Chevrolet’s global advertising officer Brand director Cadillac, Hummer & Saab Raced for Corvettes, Camaros, and Pontiac Firebirds since 1987

NFL pro-turned-broadcaster, Tunch Ilkin announced his retirement from broadcasting to focus on his ongoing battle with ALS. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend not only has the love and wishes of his fans, but also the support and encouragement of his family. After losing his first wife to cancer, Ilkin married Karen Rafferty. She has been with him through his diagnosis and treatment but otherwise stays out of her husband’s spotlight. The attention is now on their family and more people want to know who Tunch Ilkin’s wife is. We reveal more on her career and their relationship in Karen Ilkin’s wiki.

Karen Ilkin’s Family

Born Karen Kimbro on November 2, 1965, she hails from Ohio. Her father, Brice Kimbro, is deceased and her mother remarried to a David Stewart.

Karen hails from Smithfield. She graduated from Buckeye North High School in Brilliant.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Ilkin (@soldbykarenilkin)

Karen Ilkin’s Career

Karen Kimbro graduated magna cum laude from Carlow College in 1993 with a BA in business/corporate communications. She completed her MBA in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh in 2001.

Advertisement

Most of her career has been based with Chevrolet. Before going to college, Karen was a sales account manager for a Residence Inn by Marriott for two years. From 1992 to 1998, while balancing her studies, Karen was a district manager for Pontiac.

Advertisement

After completing her MBA, she lived in Detroit, Michigan and was a brand director and later a regional marketing manager for Cadillac, Hummer & Saab. Her work at Cadillac also took her to China for a year. She later managed advertising and marketing for General Motors de Mexico from 2011 to 2012.

Karen was also actively racing Corvettes, Camaros, and Pontiac Firebirds since 1987. She has four U.S. National titles in SCCA Solo II competition and nine trophy positions to her name.

She left the auto industry in 2013, as Chevrolet’s global advertising officer. She was lauded among the women with significant contributions to the auto industry. Karen Rafferty was also featured in The Network Journal.

Advertisement

Karen Ilkin made the switch to the real estate business in 2015. She is a licensed real estate agent at the Realty ONE Group in Pittsburgh.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Karen Ilkin (@soldbykarenilkin)

Karen Ilkin and Tunch Ilkin’s Relationship

Karen Kimbro was previously married to an auto-racer, Kent Rafferty. After they divorced, Rafferty passed away in 2009. They had no children.

Karen Rafferty later married former NFL pro, Tunch Ilkin on March 16, 2013. Ilkin is father to three children, Tanner, Natalie and Clay with his late wife, Sharon Senefeld, who passed away of cancer in 2012.