Karaline Cohen Leaving WSYX: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Karaline Cohen is an incredibly smart, beautiful, and sweet meteorologist. She was such a perfect addition to the crew at ABC 6 WSYX-TV. Her personality is the cutest, and she always gave the weather report very professionally. But she has announced her departure from the station for a very special reason. Karaline Cohen is leaving WSYX in January 2023 for a new adventure with her fiancé. Naturally, her followers are saddened by the news and have many questions on their minds. Fortunately, the meteorologist answered most of their queries. Here’s what Cohen has to say about her departure.

Karaline Cohen to Leave WSYX/WTTE

At the tender age of 10, Karaline declared her lifelong ambition of becoming a person on the news to her parents. And she did it. Cohen graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2016. After that, she earned a meteorology degree from Mississippi State University.

Cohen interned with WCIA in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. Her career began in Grand Junction, Colorado, where she worked at KKCO and KJCT.

In 2018, she moved to NBC 24 WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, as a multimedia journalist and forecaster. She has reported on everything from extreme weather to breaking news to local activities. She loves to get involved in the community and has created a special bond with the people of Columbus.

And now Karaline Cohen is leaving WSYX in January 2023. The station announced her departure and thanked her for her contribution to the First Warning weather team and news team. Cohen is joining WSYX’s sister station in Cincinnati.

Karaline’s fiancé has got a great opportunity in Cincinnati, so she will be heading there to build a future with her soon-to-be-husband. She got engaged to her fiancé in November 2022. Furthermore, Cohen will be working as a weekday meteorologist at the new place. Her last day at WSYX is January 15, 2023; after that, she will head to Cincy with her fiancé.