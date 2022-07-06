Meet Kamren Kennedy, Country Music Star Tiera Kennedy’s Newlywed Husband

About Kamren Kennedy Age 26 Years Birth December 30, 1995 Birmingham, Alabama Spouse Tiera Leftwich (2021-Present) Siblings Kayla Kennedy Parents Tonja Kennedy (Mother), Ronphael Kennedy (Father) Nationality American Job Cinematographer Owns Kam Studios LLC Alumni Tennessee State University

Tiera Kennedy, aka country music’s next big thing Tiera, is collecting rightful praise for her latest song, “Found It in You.” While Tiera is entertaining live audiences with her performance, there’s one more person who also shares credit in the song’s success. Tiera Kennedy’s husband, Kamren Kennedy is the creative wiz behind most of her work. He met when she was still a YouTube cover artist and supported her rising career behind the scenes. We elaborate his work here in this Kamren Kennedy wiki.

Kamren Kennedy’s Family

Kamren Kennedy was born on December 30, 1995 and hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He is the son of Tonja and Ronphael Kennedy.

Kamren has a little sister, Kayla Kennedy. She graduated from Alabama A&M University and is a young motivational speaker.

Advertisement

Kamren Kennedy’s Career

After graduating from Minor High School in Adamsville, Kamren Kennedy attended Tennessee State University in 2014. He received his BS in mass communication with a focus on TV and radio in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamren Kennedy (@thekamrenkennedy)

Advertisement

Soon after, Kennedy embarked on his career as an independent cinematographer and filmmaker. From 2018 to 2021, he was a filmmaker with Contrast Visuals.

Advertisement

He was however working on his own venture since 2013 with Kam Studios. He is a freelance director with credits in Hulu’s Your Attention Please, the Tennessee Titans and Rooted’s clothing line commercial, Yola’s music video for “Starlight,” Tiera’s “Found it in you” and “Shut it down,” and other commercials and music videos.

Kamren Kennedy and Tiera Kennedy’s Relationship

Tiera Leftwich, better known as country music star, Tiera, met Kamren Kennedy in 2014. Tiera posted a picture of the camera she wanted to use for her YouTube covers and Kamren slid in her DMs with an offer to teach her how to use it.

He demonstrated it to her over FaceTime but that was not the last time they talked. Soon they became professional and personal partners. Kamren did the photographs, music videos, and creative ventures for Tiera in her early career.

Advertisement

“We just clicked from the very beginning,” Tiera recalled. “We loved working together and hanging out together and were best friends from that very first FaceTime.”

Seven years later, Tiera and Kamren Kennedy tied the knot on October 2, 2021. The wedding was at Southall Meadows in Franklin, Tennessee.

Also Read: Case Cookus Set to Tie the Knot! Meet the QB’s Wife-to-Be, Tyler Carr

Advertisement

Later that month, Tiera dropped her song, “Gentleman,” as a wedding gift to her newlywed husband.