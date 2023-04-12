Kaj O’Mara Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

The followers of Kaj O’Mara always feel that his forecasts are spot on. He has been keeping them well-informed and safe for 16 years now. However, now their go-to meteorologist has announced his departure. Kaj O’Mara is leaving KCRG for a new opportunity. Since the announcement, his loyal viewers want to know where Kaj O’Mara is going and if he will continue his television career. Read on for the details on the meteorologist’s departure from KCRG.

Kaj O’Mara to Step Back from KCRG

Kaj O’Mara earned a bachelor of science in meteorology from Iowa State University in 2007. While an undergraduate at ISU, he was active in both Iowa State Television and Iowa State Radio.

During his final year at Iowa State University, he took on the role of Academic Chair for the local chapter of the American Meteorological Society.

He also interned at KCCI-TV in Des Moines and later at KCRG-TV9’s weather lab during the summers.

Kaj completed an undergraduate research thesis on severe weather forecasting in relation to the jet stream, in addition to serving as an intern and a teaching assistant for the Iowa State University Meteorology Department.

In December 2008, he received the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) Seal from the American Meteorological Society. He has also earned the widely respected Certified Consulting Meteorologist (CCM) designation by the AMS.

The CCM certification is awarded exclusively to those who have shown both broad meteorological knowledge and expertise in a specific field of specialization.

Kaj joined KCRG-TV9 in February 2007, and since then, viewers have been following him for all the weather updates. They are even fond of his informative posts and graphics.

However, the meteorologist has now announced his departure. Kaj O’Mara is leaving KCRG after 16 years to focus more on his family. Talking about his departure, Kaj said, “For 13.5 of those years, I was waking up anywhere between 1:45 am and 2:00 am. For the first 8-10 years, this actually worked out well, and when trying to raise a family, it was ideal. However, the last couple of years, and particularly this most recent year, have been tough. As the girls grow and my chronic fatigue continues to increase, it was time to consider something different. The nights were getting awfully, awfully short.”

Furthermore, his last day on the broadcast will be April 21, 2023. He has accepted an opportunity in consulting meteorology with a global consulting firm. This position will challenge him in multiple ways from a meteorology perspective.

While talking about his new job and its work location, Kaj said, “There’s no moving required, and I can do the vast majority of the work remotely right here in Cedar Rapids! Forensics is a different animal, and I’ll be able to share a little more about the global consulting firm when I actually start there.”

The meteorologist has also shared that his Facebook page will no longer be active after his last day at the station.