Kaapo Kähkönen is a Finnish professional ice hockey goaltender for San Jose Sharks. After sitting out a game due to a concussion, he made his comeback to the field on February 16, 2023. Indeed, he excelled, and the game was probably the best of his career. Successful on the field, the star has kept his personal life largely under wraps. Therefore, fans are curious to know who his girlfriend is. We reveal the full biography of Kaapo Kähkönen’s girlfriend, Sallamari Impola, in this wiki.

Sallamari Impola’s Family

Sallamari Impola was born on August 24, 1992, in Finland. Details about her family are not known. However, she is related to Eveliina Impola, Outi Impola, and Rami Impola.

Sallamari Impola’s Education and Career

Sallamari Impola earned a BBA in international business from Satakunta University of Applied Sciences in 2016. She also has a bachelor’s degree in logistics and supply chain management, information technology management, and project management from the Rennes School of Business, France. She went to Rennes, France, in 2014 as an exchange student. Previously, Sallamari has also been to Brussels as an au pair after high school.

Sallamari earned a job as a sales manager at Rauman Lukko Oy, a Finnish sports club, in 2015 after completing her internship there. While working for Lukko, the WAG has also been to North America for a brief period in 2019. Also, Sallamari Impola received her master’s degree in sports management from JAMK University of Applied Sciences in 2019.

Currently, she is working as a partnership manager in the USA with RCBA, a marketing and advertising company.

Impola, who has played baseball up to B-juniors, says lock and ice hockey are her favorites. In fact, she has followed ice hockey since she was a little girl.

Sallamari Impola and Kaapo Kähkönen’s Relationship

The couple is very private about their relationship. While Kaapo rarely shares posts or pictures with his girlfriend, Sallamari sets her Instagram private.

Kaapo also played for Lukko Rauma between 2017 and 2018. It is the same sports club where Sallamari had also worked around the same time frame. It is possible that the couple may have met each other there only.

When the NHL player was part of the Minnesota Wild, his girlfriend participated in the Festival of Trees, benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota. All the Minnesota Wild wives and girlfriends represented Minnesota Wild at this local holiday event.

Kähkönen shared a picture with Sallamari for the first time in July 2021. The ice hockey goaltender also went to Canada in June 2022 with his girlfriend to attend the wedding of Samson Mahbod, a Canadian-American professional ice hockey winger.