The viewers of KAAL-TV will witness a few changes at ABC 6 News in the month of May 2023. While their beloved anchor Laura Lee will be leaving ABC 6 News in April, the station will add a new face to the show. Find out more about the changes right here.

Robin Wolfram to Join ABC 6 News

Laura Lee has been with ABC 6 News for more than 13 years now. And recently, she announced her departure from the station, and her last day on the broadcast is April 29, 2023.

The news of her departure naturally saddens the people of Rochester. However, there is some good news for the people, as KAAL-TV will add a familiar face very soon.

Emmy award-winning journalist Robin Wolfram will join KAAL-TV as an anchor starting May 2023. In the past, Robin Wolfram worked for KTTC and anchored newscasts in Rochester, Mason City, Iowa, and the Twin Cities. She has also hosted a popular HGTV program where she shared her enthusiasm for interior decorating, DIY tasks, and home improvement tips.

Robin gave up her career in television seven years ago when she returned to Iowa to take care of her parents. However, she has now decided to return to the airwaves as an evening anchor.

Wolfram will be joined by one of the area’s most experienced broadcasters, James Wilcox, on the evening news. He is the newly named managing editor of the station and anchors ABC 6 News at 5 p.m. and co-anchors ABC 6 News at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. with Laura Lee.

Through the years, Robin and James have developed a friendship. He is now delighted to have her as his co-anchor