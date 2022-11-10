Meet Chanen Johnson, the Wife of NFL Pro Juwon Johnson

About Chanen Johnson Spouse Juwon Johnson (2020-present) Parents Joe Raygoza (Father), Sheryl Raygoza (Mother) Nationality American Job TikTok star Alumni Penn State University

Juwon Johnson’s pro football career has barely begun but off the field, he has been building his brand outside the field long before he joined the NFL. And it’s in part credited to his very savvy sweetheart. Chanen Raygoza was an athlete with a background in communications that she parlayed into TikTok fame and securing sponsorship deals with her husband. New Orleans Saints fans welcomed the WAG and her social media content wholeheartedly. But they want to know more about who Juwon Johnson’s wife is. We delve into that in this Chanen Johnson wiki.

Chanen Johnson’s Family

Chanen Aubre Raygoza was born on March 14, 1996 and hails from Pomona, California. She is the daughter of Joe and Sheryl Raygoza.

Chanen Johnson’s Education and Career

The erstwhile Chanen Raygoza was a gymnast during her student days. She trained at Wildfire Gymnastics and competed at level 10 from 2008 to 2014.

Injuries marred some of her seasons but she placed at Junior Olympics too. She went on to attend Penn State University where she was on the gymnastics team from 2015 to 2017. She was also a manager of the team for a while.

She graduated with a BA in communications and media studies in 2018. That year she was also working as a corporate trainer at a Pennsylvania based business. She returned to California soon after and was working for an agency as a celebrity assistant till 2019.

Chanen also returned to Wildlife Gymnastics as an employee instead of an athlete. Her exact role at the gym is not known.

In recent history, Chanen Johnson is better known as a viral TikTok star. Her skits with Juwon Johnson in particular entertain their followers as it shows a side of the NFL pro outside the league. They boast over two million followers on the platform and Chanen has been able to negotiate with brands for sponsorships too.

Chanen Johnson and Juwan Johnson’s Relationship

Juwan Johnson started his collegiate football career at Penn State before transferring to Oregon in senior year. By then he had met fellow Nittany Lions athlete, Chanen Raygoza. They were dating even while in different colleges and when Chanen returned to Los Angeles briefly.

In February 2020, the couple whisked off to Las Vegas where they got married. They made their debut as YouTubers by posting their wedding video on the platform. They started their TikTok adventures in March. Few months later, Juwan signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.