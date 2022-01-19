Justine Waldman Wiki: Facts about the KRON4 Anchor

About Justine Waldman Age 41 Years Birth November 1, 1980 Illinois Gender Female Spouse Grant Lodes (September 25, 2010 - Now) Children Gavin (born on October 31, 2014), Jade (born on November 8, 2016) Siblings Ethan, Leah Parents Sherwin Waldman (Father), Ellen Diamond Waldman (Mother) Nationality American Job News Anchor Alumni Syracuse University Works For KRON4

San Francisco residents adore KRON4’s star couple, Justine Waldman and Grant Lodes, for good reason. Their marriage and family are just as intriguing as Justine Waldman’s background. The longtime reporter and anchor has brought viewers the latest coverage in San Francisco for a decade, and has carved a special place for herself in the local community with her family. Her growing legions of social media followers want to know more about who Justine Waldman is and her family. We reveal more about this phenomenal journalist in Justine Waldman’s wiki.

Justine Waldman’s Family

Justine Waldman was born on November 1, 1980, and hails from Illinois. Justine and her siblings, Leah and Ethan Waldman, grew up in Highland Park.

Justine is one of three children born to Sherwin Waldman and Ellen Diamond Waldman. Her father Sherwin is a local physician. Her mother Ellen was a school psychologist at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Since becoming an empty nester, Ellen has returned to her old passion of creating and collecting artworks.

Justine Waldman’s Career

Justine Waldman graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a BS in broadcast journalism in 2003. Soon after, she joined Utica, New York’s WKTV as an anchor and reporter.

Three years later, she moved to Fort Myers, Florida’s WFTX. She also had a brief stint at Philadelphia’s WCAU.

From 2010 to 2011, she was based in Boston where she was a reporter on WHDH. She moved to San Francisco with her family and has been with KRON4 since then.

Justine Waldman’s Husband and Children

Waldman married fellow journalist Grant Lodes on September 26, 2010. Justine Waldman’s husband, Grant Lodes, worked at Fort Myers’ WBBH. Like his wife, he also worked at WCAU, and Lodes currently works alongside Waldman at KRON4.

They are parents to two children—a son, Gavin (born on October 31, 2014), and a daughter, Jade (born on November 8, 2016). The two journalists were not on the ground reporting two important events when their kids were born. While Jade was born on the 2016 U.S. presidential election day, Gavin was born on the day of the San Francisco Giants World Series victory parade.