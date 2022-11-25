Who Is Justin Jefferson’s Rumored Girlfriend, Tianna Harris?

About Tianna Harris Age 22 Years Birth February 7, 2000 Canada Siblings Ty Harris Parents Janet Ormston Nationality Canadian Job Soccer Player Alumni Kent State University

Justin Jefferson added a new record to his impressive NFL career on the Thanksgiving game in 2022. With each accomplishment, Minnesota Vikings fans only get more curious about the wide receiver’s life outside the field. According to social media users, Justin Jefferson is in relationship with another athlete. Tianna Harris is a rising soccer star and Justin Jefferson’s rumored girlfriend. She is a rising soccer star with a potential pro-athletic career. We delve into Justin Jefferson’s girlfriend’s background in this Tianna Harris wiki.

Tianna Harris’ Family and Nationality

Tianna Shea Harris was born on February 7, 2000 and hails from Canada. She grew up in Whitby, Ontario.

Tianna is one of two children born to Janet Ormston. Janet apparently raised Tianna and Ty as a single parent. She’s currently an independent business consultant.

Tianna Harris’ Education and Career

While at Donald A. Woodson Secondary School, Tianna Harris was on the honor roll. She managed her academics while also playing soccer at FC Durham Academy. She won the Ontario Women’s Soccer League twice and was a two-time SAAC Champion.

Harris played her first college season on the Mississippi State 2018 soccer roster. She transferred to Kent State University where she played from 2019 to 2022. Harris majored in marketing and graduated in 2022.

Tianna Harris may be working towards a professional soccer career. In November 2022, KSirius Football Management announced they had signed Tianna Harris to their agency.