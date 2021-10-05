Who Is Justin Griffin? Facts about Alyssa Farah’s Fiancé

About Justin P. Griffin Age 33 Years Birth August 16, 1988 Massachusetts Siblings Tyler Griffin Parents Celina Tamposi Griffin, Patrick Griffin Alumni Cushing Academy, Stonehill College, Clark University, NYU Works For managing director and spokesperson of the USC Election Cybersecurity Initiative Grandfather Samuel A. Tamposi Aunt Elizabeth Tamposi Worked for Massachusetts Republican Party as regional political director Purple Strategies as account strategist Revolution Agency as VP Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito Committees Engaged to Alyssa Farah Wedding date November 6, 2021 Wedding location Vero Beach, Florida

Alyssa Farah is known for her controversial tenure as White House director of strategic communications and the aftermath of her resignation. She recently guest-hosted The View, where her work in the Trump administration was again the focus. But social media users are also curious about her personal life. They especially want to know if Alyssa Farah has a boyfriend or husband. In fact, Farah is preparing to walk down the aisle. Justin Griffin is the soon-to-be husband who is pretty low-key but also boasts a political background spanning generations. The Twitterati want to know who Justin Griffin is and what he does. So we reveal all there is to know about Alyssa Farah’s fiancé.

Justin Griffin’s Family

Justin P. Griffin was born on August 16, 1988, and is a native of Massachusetts. He often stylizes his name as JP or JPG.

Justin is one of two children born to Celina Tamposi Griffin and Patrick Griffin. He and his brother, Tyler Griffin, are grandsons of the late Samuel A. Tamposi.

Their maternal grandfather, Samuel was a prominent real estate developer and a major Republican persona. He was also known for his ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox and his friendship with Ted Williams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah (@alyssafarah)

Samuel passed away in 1995, leaving behind his six children, their respective spouses, and his grandchildren.

Justin’s aunt, Elizabeth Tamposi, served as the U.S. assistant secretary of state for consular affairs under George H.W. Bush’s administration.

Another one of Samuel’s accomplished grandchildren includes Justin’s cousin, Ali Tamposi, a songwriter who has worked with Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Christina Aguilera, Ciara, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Also Read: Is Matthew Dowd Related to Maureen Dowd?

Justin Griffin’s Career

After graduating from Cushing Academy in 2007, Justin Griffin studied political science at Stonehill College. He completed his undergraduate studies at Clark University and graduated cum laude in 2012. He did a brief course on cybersecurity at Harvard in 2020 and is currently working towards an MBA at NYU, which he completes in 2022.

Griffin worked as a political strategist straight out of college. He was a regional political director for the Massachusetts Republican Party in 2012.

He was later an account strategist for Purple Strategies, the VP of Revolution Agency, an advisor to and director of finance for Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito, and, until recently, the managing director and spokesperson of the USC Election Cybersecurity Initiative. He’s also been a consultant for Merrimack Potomac + Charles since 2019.

Griffin is an investor on the side. He has invested in York Athletics, Pulsar AI, and Rent Ready so far.

In recent history, he founded the Bipartisan Cause for a Cure, which supports the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Justin Griffin and Alyssa Farah’s Relationship

Griffin’s social media pages are private, but thanks to Alyssa Farah’s Instagram, we can tell that they’ve been together since late 2017, at least. They announced their engagement in October 2020.

Their wedding date is set for November 6, 2021. According to their wedding website, the venue is in Vero Beach, Florida.