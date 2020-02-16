About Julie Alison Yaeger Known As Julie Rudd Age 51 Years Birth August 13, 1968 Gender Female Spouse Paul Rudd February 2003 - Present Children Jack Sullivan Rudd, Darby Rudd Parents Fred Yaeger Nationality American Job Producer and Screenwriter Hometown New York, New York

Paul Rudd hasn’t aged one cell in the quarter century between Clueless and Avengers: Endgame. And we wonder if being happily married is the secret to his immortality. Paul Rudd’s wife, Julie Yaeger, has been his red carpet date—remember that bright-eyed blonde at the Ant Man premiere—but she prefers to stay out of her husband’s spotlight. They have the sweetest love story that spans almost three decades, which we share in Julie Yaeger’s wiki.

Julie Yaeger Was a Publicist

Julie Alison Yaeger was born on August 13, 1968 and hails from New York. She used to work as a publicist, a job that seems to be the family business.

Julie’s father, Fred Yaeger, is a sought-after NYC-based publicist and the president of Yaeger PR, established in 1997. Fred has low-key promoted his son-in-law, including a 2015 NY Times profile on him.

How Does Paul Rudd Work? http://t.co/ir6rhVQOjr — Fred Yaeger (@FredYaeger) July 12, 2015

Julie also worked as a publicist and had experience doing PR work for Men in Black; Niagara, Niagara; and Mr. Jealousy in 1997. It was also her job that led to her meeting Paul Rudd.

She’s no longer a publicist but is active in Hollywood as a producer and screenwriter. She is credited as a producer on The Suite with Dave Karger and wrote the screenplay for the 2017 comedy Fun Mom Dinner, which included Rudd in its cast.

Yaeger and Rudd Met When He Moved to New York

After three months of studying acting in Oxford, England, a fresh-faced Paul Rudd landed his breakout Hollywood role in 1995’s Clueless. With the success of the iconic teen flick, Rudd was flooded with more acting opportunities.

He had moved to New York to indulge in theater and other acting opportunities when he decided he needed a publicist. As soon as he arrived in the Big Apple, he went straight to a publicist’s office with his luggage.

He had to go to an audition right after, and it was getting late. So, a girl who was working there offered to drop his bags off at his friend’s apartment.

That girl was Julie Yaeger, a young publicist then. Rudd didn’t know anyone else in New York at the time, so a few days after their first encounter, he asked her out to lunch.

Julie Yaeger (with Paul Rudd) looked lovely last night in Carlos Miele at the #Oscars2013 and @VanityFair party.

Yaeger and Rudd Have Two Children

Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger tied the knot in New York in February 2003. Incidentally, the episode of Friends, “The One With Phoebe’s Wedding,” where Rudd’s Mike Hannigan marries Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe aired in February 2004.

The couple are parents to two children, a son named Jack Sullivan (born 2004) and a daughter, Darby (born 2009). The kids have been seen at some of the biggest events of Rudd’s career, including when he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Recently, 14-year-old Jack has been getting attention for his uncanny resemblance to his father. He could star in a Clueless remake any day now.

