Is North Carolina Anchor Julie Luck Leaving WFMY-TV?

Julie Luck is an award-winning journalist who spent over nine years anchoring weeknights at 11 p.m. However, she did not appear on the late news broadcast for the last few months. This made viewers curious about Julie Luck’s whereabouts and what had happened to her. Even the anchor received many queries as fans thought she had left the station. But Julie Luck has finally clarified on social media whether or not she is leaving WFMY-TV. Here’s what the Emmy-nominated anchor said.

Julie Luck’s Education and Career

After being born to Chinese and Filipino parents in Southern California, Julie was raised in Orange County. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, and a master’s in mass communications from Emerson College in Boston.

Luck has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast news. Her career journey started in Bangor when she became a reporter and anchor for WVII/WFVX-TV in 1997. The anchor moved to many cities while climbing the media markets across the U.S. She has worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco Bay Area.

Advertisement

Her moving days came to an end in 2001 when Luck joined WGHP in the Triad. In 2013, she was given a chance to join WFMY News 2 once more at the land she now calls home. She became the weekday anchor at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Julie Luck Reduces Workload to Focus on Recovery

Julie was diagnosed with colon cancer during a routine colonoscopy in January 2022. The anchor also went public with her diagnosis to encourage others to get tested. The same month she went on medical leave and returned to work after beating colorectal cancer in June 2022. WFMY shared a video from the newsroom where she can be seen fighting tears after her co-workers prepared a surprise for her return.

However, Julie has been missing from the 11 p.m. broadcast for the last few months. Actually, Julie Luck has decided to cut back on her work and focus more on her recovery. While you will not find her on the late news, you can still see her anchoring WFMY News 2 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The anchor had announced at the beginning of 2023 that she had decided to scale back at work. “With the blessing of my superiors, I’ve chosen to scale back at work a bit. I’ll anchor WFMY News 2 at 5 and 6 pm for several years to come as part of my new contract but I will no longer be part of the 11pm newscast. This change that starts today will allow me to continue to heal and have a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. Cancer taught me valuable lessons. To slow down and appreciate the here and now,” the anchor wrote on Facebook on January 2, 2023.

Advertisement

The anchor has lately spoken out once more to address the rumors around her departure. She further said, “I’ve received several messages recently asking about my whereabouts since I’ve been missing from the 11pm newscast. ICYMI, I announced at the beginning of the year that I decided to scale back at work to focus on healing and recovery.”

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to San Antonio’s KENS 5 News Anchor Sarah Forgany?

So, Julie Luck is not leaving WFMY-TV; instead, she has adjusted her work hours to take care of herself. Her ardent followers miss her on the late news; however, they understand that health comes first.