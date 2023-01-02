Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.

Julie Dolan Exits WLKY

Julie Dolan received her BA in communication and media studies from the College of Charleston in 2007. She started her career as an anchor, reporter, and producer with WEHT/WTVW in 2007. After five years, she moved to WLEX-TV in Lexington, Kentucky. She was the anchor of Lex 18 News at Sunrise until 2014.

Before joining WLKY, Dolan also worked with WCPO-TV in her hometown Cincinnati. She returned to Kentucky as a newlywed in 2017 and joined WLKY as a morning anchor. Her husband, Andy, is a structural engineer.

Julie has many awards to her name. In 2011, she established a summer broadcasting program for a select group of students, for which she was honored as Volunteer of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.

The then Governor Steve Beshear bestowed the honor of Kentucky Colonel upon Julie in 2012 for her exemplary contributions to community service. Her colleagues nominated Julie for an Associated Press Broadcasting award in 2014, and she ended up with the second-best TV news anchor in Kentucky. Her accolades also include an Edward R Murrow Award, which was given to WLKY for a story on which she worked.

Such a talented anchor of Louisville has now announced her departure. Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY for her kids. Dolan, a mother of two, is expecting a baby boy in 2023. Her first daughter Gwendolyn was born in 2018, while her second kid Barrett James was born in 2019.

Julie Dolan hasn’t revealed when is her official last day on air at WLKY. So, keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates.