Julia Barnhill Letlow Wiki: Facts about Late Congressman-Elect, Luke Letlow’s Wife

Congressman-elect, Luke Letlow from Louisiana passed away on December 29. He was 41. The newly-elected congressman is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow and their children. Julia and Luke were together for many years and have supported each other through their respective careers. This is a tragic time for Julia and her little children but she is nonetheless communicating with her late husband’s supporters online. This Julia Barnhill Letlow wiki provides more insight into their relationship.

Julia Barnhill Letlow’s Family

Julia Janelle Barnhill was born on March 16, 1981 in Louisiana. She hails from Monroe, Louisiana where her family is from.

Julia is one of three children born to Terry and Kathi Barnhill. Terry Barnhill is from Mississippi and worked at Xerox and Merrill Lynch.

Julia grew up alongside her sister, April and brother, Jeremy. April Barnhill Rodgers is married and a mom. She is the president of the Jeremy Barnhill Foundation for Christian Teens.

Jeremy Barnhill was only 17 when he died in a car accident in 2002. April and her family started the foundation in his name to provide financial assistance to teenagers.



Julia Barnhill Letlow’s Career

After graduating from Ouachita Christian School, Barnhill majored in speech communication at the University of Louisiana Monroe. She earned her BA in 1999 and her MA in 2005.

Julia lived in Florida where she was working on her doctorate at the University of South Florida. She earned her Ph.D. in in communication in 2011.

Julia Barnhill has been an educator during her career. She was a teaching associate during her time at the University of Louisiana Monroe and at the University of South Florida. At Monroe, she also served as an Ombudsperson/ Special Projects Coordinator for almost four years.

After earning her doctorate, she returned to Louisiana where she served as the director of education, director of resident patient safety and quality improvement, and clinical instructor at Tulane University from 2011 to 2013. She returned to her alma mater in Monroe in 2014 when she continues to work as an instructor.

From 2015 to 2018, she was the director of marketing and communications at Monroe. From 2018 to 2019, she served as Executive Director of External Affairs & Strategic Communications. Since 2019, she has been the Executive Assistant to the President for External Affairs and Community Outreach.

Julia Barnhill and Luke Letlow’s Relationship

Both Barnhill and Letlow are graduates of Ouachita Christian School. They were engaged in 2013 and got married on April 27, 2013. Julia and Luke had celebrated seven years of marriage in 2020.

Julia and Luke Letlow welcomed their first child, a boy they named Jeremiah, on September 21, 2017. Their second child, Jacqueline, was born in February 2020.

Luke Letlow won the 5th Congressional District on December 5. The Congressman-elect announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18, mere days before he would be sworn in.

He initially quarantined at their family residence in Richland Parish. When his symptoms persisted, he was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport on December 23. He passed away on December 29 at the age of 41.

The LSU Health Chancellor stated Letlow died from a heart attack following a procedure related to the infection. He is survived by his wife, Julia and their three-year-old son and 11-month-old daughter.

Julia and the family have received a flood of condolences. She thanked everyone for their support and is providing updates on Luke Letlow’s official social profiles.

