About Alessandra Gesiotto Age 24 Years Birth July 26, 1998 Ohio Siblings Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Jimmy Gesiotto Parents Dr James Gesiotto (Father), Sherri Gesiotto (Mother) Nationality American Job Head of Marketing Alumni Jackson High School, Pepperdine University Works For The Non Fungible Times

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a scary injury in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the scary high hit, he went through concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is uncertain. This has put a limelight on his personal life, and people want to know who JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new girlfriend is. Well, he has been highly secretive about his love life; however, he has been spotted with a girl a few times. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto, is an actress too. We reveal more about the footballer’s rumored girlfriend in this Alessandra Gesiotto wiki.

Alessandra Gesiotto’s Family

Alessandra Gesiotto was born on July 26, 1998, to James and Sherri Gesiotto. Her dad is a dentist at Mt Eaton, Ohio. She is of Italian heritage and hails from Ohio.

Alessandra has two siblings, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and Jimmy Gesiotto. Her sister Madison is an attorney, politician, and former “Miss Ohio USA.” She was the Republican nominee in the 2022 election of Ohio’s 13th congressional district. However, she lost to Democrat Emilia Sykes in the hard-fought and closely watched race.

Advertisement

Moreover, Alessandra’s brother is an artist and founder of Jimmy G Studios, which offers anything from one-of-a-kind canvas and paper works to clothes and accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Gesiotto (@alessandra_gesiotto)

Advertisement

Alessandra Gesiotto’s Education and Career

Gesiotto went to Jackson High School from 2013 to 2017. In 2021, she earned her degree from Pepperdine University. While at Pepperdine, Alessandra was an event coordinator for the TEDxPepperdineU event and a senior class senator for Pepperdine University Student Government Association.

Advertisement

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s alleged girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto, appeared in the television show Malibu Surf from 2019 to 2020.

Also Read: Meet Cincinnati Reds Nick Solak’s Wife, Roxanne Solak

In June 2022, Alessandra joined The Non Fungible Times as head of marketing. It is the first-ever NFT newspaper centered around history, community, and creating a timeline of events on-chain.