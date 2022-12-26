Judy Woodruff Leaving PBS NewsHour: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Judy Woodruff is an icon in the news industry with unparalleled tenacity and grace. A Tulsa native who began her career decades ago has made a significant career announcement. Yes, Judy Woodruff is leaving PBS NewsHour in December 2022. Her followers are having difficulty believing the news and are curious to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the veteran anchor had to say about her departure from PBS NewsHour.

Judy Woodruff to Leave PBS NewsHour Anchor Desk

Judy Woodruff joined local television news in Atlanta after graduating from Duke University in 1968. She joined NBC News as a White House correspondent in 1977 and held this position for six years. She has also written a book called This is Judy Woodruff at the White House, published in 1982.

Woodruff became a White House reporter for PBS in 1982, in addition to hosting another show. She was also the host of the award-winning documentary series, Frontline with Judy Woodruff. The veteran anchor joined CNN in 1993 and hosted Inside Politics and CNN WorldView.

Advertisement

In 2007, Judy Woodruff returned to PBS NewsHour. She and Gwen Ifill were named the official anchors in 2013, taking over from the show’s founder, Jim Lehrer.

Woodruff and Ifill worked together to supervise news gathering until Ifill’s passing in 2016. After that, Woodruff was the sole anchor of PBS NewsHour.

Our very own @JudyWoodruff will be stepping away from the anchor desk at the end of this year and will begin work on a two year project to understand better whether today’s deep political divisions can be healed. https://t.co/32BJMUIgHf pic.twitter.com/gaAzIu2pS8 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 11, 2022

Advertisement

She has worked on numerous documentaries for PBS until now. The anchor has also received multiple awards, including the Peabody Journalistic Integrity Award, Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Radcliffe Medal, and many more.

Advertisement

Woodruff’s first child was born with spina bifida. He had surgery when he was 16 and was left unable to move, speak, hear, or see. Since then, the anchor has done her best to help people with disabilities.

Judy Woodruff has decided to step down from the anchor desk at the end of this year. Her last day on PBS NewsHour is December 30, 2022. She will be replaced by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett on January 2, 2023.

Also Read: Megan Rupe Leaving KGPE: Where Is the CBS47 Anchor Going?

Advertisement

Although Judy Woodruff is stepping away from the anchor desk, she will begin work on a two-year project on today’s deep political division.