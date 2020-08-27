Judy McCarthy Wiki: Facts about Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Wife

About Judy McCarthy Known As Judy Wages Age 55 Years Birth December 6, 1964 San Diego County, California Gender Female Spouse Kevin McCarthy August 1992 - Present Children Meghan McCarthy, Connor McCarthy Siblings William Wages Parents Harvey Wages, Sharon Wages Nationality American Alumni Bakersfield High School Hometown Frazier Park, California

The 2020 RNC is turning the spotlight on not only prominent GOP personalities, but their families too. Judy McCarthy, the wife of House Minority Leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, is more than just a politician’s wife. In the US Representative’s early career, Judy shone as her own person with her winning charms. They have supported each through some highs and lows in the recent years and their relationship has stood strong. This Judy McCarthy wiki reveals some of the things this longtime couple went through.

Judy McCarthy’s Family

Born Judy Wages on December 6, 1964, she grew up in Frazier Park in California. She is one of four children born Sharon and Harvey Wages.

Judy’s brother, William Wages was in the spotlight in 2018 for allegedly lying about his ancestry. Kevin and Judy McCarthy were also in the shadow of doubt due to it.

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life Judy. Posted by Kevin McCarthy on Saturday, February 14, 2015

According to a Los Angeles Times investigation, William Wages secured over $7.0 million worth of no-bid, federal contracts for government properties by claiming he has part Native American ancestry. William got the contracts through Vortex Construction, a company he co-owns with their mother, Sharon Wages.

Vortex reportedly applied for the contracts under Small Business Administration’s program for minority contractors. William claimed to be of Cherokee background to qualify for the bid.

However, William is listed as white on his birth certificate. Additionally, the paperwork he provided to prove his Native American ancestry is of a group that is not legitimate according to legally recognized Cherokee tribes.

The Wages family members had different roles in Vortex. Judy McCarthy was also a partner in the business but no longer had ties with it. While the investigation didn’t have any evidence of it, ethics watchdogs alleged Kevin McCarthy funnelled work to Vortex.

McCarthy however denied the allegations or ever talking to William about his alleged ancestry. Harvey Wages nonetheless doubled down on their claims that they had Native American ancestry on his grandmother’s side.

Judy and Kevin McCarthy’s Relationship

Lifelong residents of Bakersfield, Judy Wages and Kevin McCarthy’s relationship began when they were students at Bakersfield High School. Sparks flew during biology class and they have been together since.

Since their wedding in August 1992, the high school sweethearts have gone through thick and thin. In 2015, McCarthy was accused of having an affair with Rep. Renee Elmers though both denied it. That incident didn’t have an effect on Judy and Kevin’s relationship either.

I've fallen in love many times… Always with you. Happy Anniversary to my amazing wife Judy! Posted by Kevin McCarthy on Saturday, August 29, 2015

Judy and Kevin McCarthy’s Children

They are parents to two children, daughter Meghan (born August 3, 1996) and son Connor (born April 4, 1994).

With Kevin’s rising political career, the parents had decided that at least one of them would maintain a flexible schedule for the children. Their arrangement worked well given Meghan’s battle with Lyme disease that required regular visits to the doctors.

