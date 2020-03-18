Is Jude Law’s Teeth Gap In The Movie “Contagion” Real?

People have turned to virus and pandemic movies and TV shows online while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Contagion, that released in 2011, has become one of the most-watched movies during the COVID-19 outbreak. The compelling accuracy of how the world handles virus outbreaks aside, the movie was lauded for its stellar cast that includes Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, and Bryan Cranston. But the true star of the movie is neither an actor nor virus, but Jude Law’s teeth. We’re quite accustomed to Law’s strikingly handsome visage. So his distinctive look in Contagion is quite striking and once again the talk of the town.

What Happened to Jude Law’s Teeth in Contagion?

If you’re watching Contagion for the first time or rewatching it right now and got distracted by Jude Law’s teeth, you’re not alone. Back when the Steven Soderbergh movie released in 2011 and now with the movie regaining interest, the handsome Young Pope’s teeth are the subject of discussion on social media.

Law’s character, Alan Krumwiede, sports a distinctive diastema and crooked teeth in the movie. The gap and snaggletooth are a far cry from Law’s pearly whites we’re accustomed to. However, the teeth perfectly fit the characterization they seem to be going for in Contagion.

Law’s Krumwiede is a blogger and conspiracy theorist who doesn’t have enough credibility to feature in mainstream media. With a thick accent, he lies and exaggerates to propagate his agenda.

The movies never address the need behind the prosthetic dentures for Law’s character. But there are some interesting theories.

Reviews from 2011 have all sorts of theories about Law’s physical characterization. While some suggest that the crooked teeth are a creative decision to make the British-born actor look more British, one hilariously suggests that Krumwiede’s teeth are like Pinocchio’s nose that gets bigger with every lie.

There was even a dedicated Facebook page for his teeth gap in Contagion where they decided to name the tooth.

Whatever the reason behind the unique look the movie’s creative heads decided for Law, it’s no surprise that Law’s striking dentures in Contagion make for some insane tweets. You probably need to rewatch Contagion because you were too distracted by Law’s teeth to pay attention to the plot. Before you do that, take a look at some of these hilarious reactions from Twitter to get it out of your system.

the scariest thing about contagion (2011) is definitely jude law's teeth — mavi (@saoirsesonan) March 15, 2020

This movie besides being relevant right now is so good for these reasons:

1) Goop is responsible for the pandemic

2) Kate Winslet is flawless as usual

3) Matt Damon is not annoying as he usually is

4) Jude Law looks good with ugly teeth

5) Shows stupid human behavior 💯💯💯 https://t.co/L5PirwW4rF — Regina (@awesomeshades87) March 16, 2020 Advertisement

If anyone ever says good teeth don’t make a difference, show them Jude Law in Contagion — Yessica (@jessforaminute) March 18, 2020

Tonight was the night I decided to watch Contagion, Google the shit out of forsythia to figure out if we should all buy it , understand what Jude Law did to his teeth in the movie and then read up on every clinical trial around Coronavirus. It’s been emotional. — Raj Pander (@_agirlcalledraj) March 12, 2020

Ok, why did they need to give Jude Law messed up teeth? Interesting character choice, conspiracy guy can’t be too good looking? — Eric Scrivner (@etscrivner) March 16, 2020

Kevin Spacey being a bitch and a monkey lead actor got nothing on the gap between Jude Law's front teeth. — Luke 🌥 (@tweet4luke) March 16, 2020

Jude Law plays a Brit, and I am sure they have made his teeth look worse because Hollywood thinks Brits have bad teeth, like we do. — Nigel Shardlow (@sharkstar) March 15, 2020

What Is Happening With Jude Law’s Teeth was the title of my doctoral thesis. — John Ales* (@IAmJohnAles) March 13, 2020

