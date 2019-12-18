Joyce Miller Wiki, Age, Education, Career and Facts About Rep. Jerry Nadler’s Wife

About Joyce Miller Known As Joyce Nadler, Josephine Joyce Miller Age 72 Years Birth February 5, 1947 Gender Female Spouse Jerry Nadler December 1976 - Present Children Michael Nadler Parents Benjamin Miller, Bess Langsdorf Nationality American Job President and CEO Alumni NYU, Columbia, City College Works For Tier One Public Strategies Limited, School of International and Public Affairs Hometown New York, New York

Rep. Jerry Nadler has a significant role in the ongoing impeachment hearings as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. However, he will miss the final procedural step in the process before the House casts the final vote in the impeachment hearings against President Trump. Nadler reportedly took a temporary step back from Congress because his wife is ill. Rep. Jamie Raskin wishing Nadler’s wife, Joyce Miller a speedy recovery and other Democratic sources have confirmed this fact. While the details about her illness aren’t specified, the focus has shifted on Jerry Nadler’s wife and who she is. So we’ve got Joyce Miller’s wiki for all there is to know on the congressman’s wife.

Joyce Miller Is from New York

Born Josephine Joyce Miller on February 5, 1947, she goes by Joyce Miller till date. Like Jerrold “Jerry” Nadler, she too is a native of New York.

Miller’s mother, Bess Langsdorf was a case worker at New York’s Department of Social Services. Her father, Bronx native Benjamin Miller, worked in the circulation department of The Daily News.

Joyce graduated from Wade Jr. High and has a BA from City College.

Miller and Nadler Have One Son

Brooklyn native, Jerry Nadler (born June 13, 1947) was a Pulitzer Scholar at Columbia College and Assemblyman‐elect from Manhattan’s 69th Assembly District when he married Joyce Miller on December 12, 1976. Miller was a doctoral candidate in political science at Columbia then. They had a Jewish ceremony at Temple B’nai Jeshurun in New York.

Joyce and Jerry have one adult son, Michael Nadler, an attorney who graduated from Columbia and NYU and is working at a New York law firm.

Michael married another lawyer, Elyssa Feins on September 25, 2016 who he met online through a site for Jewish singles. They have a child, Jerry and Joyce’s grandchild, together.

Miller Has Worked in the New York City Administration

Joyce Miller is currently an adjunct professor at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia. It’s unclear what happened to her doctorate studies which she was pursuing when she married Nadler.

Miller went on to get an M.Phil in political science from Columbia and an MBA in finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. Currently, she is the CEO and president of Tier One Public Strategies Limited since 2006, a position that comes with decades of public service advisory experience.

Among her earliest jobs, she was a real estate investment officer at the NYS Comptroller’s office for a decade till 2002. She consecutively served at the New York City Comptroller’s office as a director.

While holding her public service office in the city’s administration, she has been the chair of her husband’s campaign for 18 years until 2010.

She went on to hold more administrative offices in the city, including serving as the VP of the America-Israel Chamber of Commerce for a brief period and as the director and member of the Empire State Development.

