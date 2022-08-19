Meet New York Yankees Josh Donaldson’s Fianceé, Briana Miller

Josh Donaldson, third baseman for the New York Yankees, is engaged to Briana Miller, an entrepreneur and wellness blogger specializing in plant-based diet transitions. This vegan WAG’s Instagram is full of inspirational quotes and unwavering optimism. Josh Donaldson’s fianceé, Briana Miller, encourages him to eat healthier, get more exercise, and spend less time in front of the PlayStation. Briana is always in the stands to cheer on her husband, and she recently brought her daughter with her. Fans are eager to learn about Josh Donaldson’s fiancée Briana Miller, so we dive deep into her background in this Briana Miller wiki.

About Briana Miller Age 31 Years Birth May 31, 1991 Ontario, Canada Children Aubrey (Born November 12, 2021) Siblings Stephanie, Ryan Parents Cindy Miller (Mother), Gary Miller (Father) Nationality Canadian Job Entrepreneur Owns Faced Vegan Makeup Artistry Alumni Western University, Ontario, Canada

Briana Miller’s Family

Briana Miller was born on May 31, 1991, to Cindy and Gary Miller in Ontario, Canada. She grew up in Toronto with her sister, Stephanie Miller, and brother, Ryan. Donaldson’s family recently moved to New York from Atlanta. She has been living in the USA for the last five years.

Miller’s dad passed away in May 2020 due to a heart attack. Gary was the director of soccer operations for Ontario Soccer and a member of Canada Soccer’s technical committee. Gary was a stalwart of Ontario Soccer, from 1983 to 1985, he was the school’s programme coordinator, and from 1985 to 1990, he was its technical director and director of high performance (1992–1994).

Briana’s mom is a real estate agent, and her older sister Stephanie is a flight attendant. Stephanie is marrying Jeremy A. on August 20, 2022, in Canada.

Briana Miller Education and Career

Briana had a strong interest in food and used to watch food networks since she was six years old. She worked at a restaurant from 14 years of age and started researching veganism at a young age. When she was 15, she read a book that influenced her about vegetarianism. After reading that book, she cut off meat from her diet and later turned vegan. She has completely changed how she eats, moves, and thinks about herself on her wellness journey.

Briana, a wellness blogger, specializes in plant-based diet transitions. From 2009 to 2011, she studied psychology at Western University, Ontario. She wants to teach as many people as possible about a plant-based diet’s health, environmental, and animal benefits.

The vegan is also the founder and CEO of Faced Vegan Makeup Artistry. The makeup artists use 100% organic and vegan makeup and skin care products.

Briana Miller and Josh Donaldson’s Relationship and Kids

It is unclear when and how the couple met. Following the split from his then-girlfriend, Jillian, Josh shared a social media post about Briana in 2017.

The MLB player shared the news about Briana’s pregnancy in July 2020. And on November 12, 2021, their first child, Aubrey, was born. In February 2022, Briana Miller became Josh Donaldson’s fiancée when he proposed to her near a romantic beach.

Briana and Josh support and encourage each other in everything. Even after the Donaldson alleged cheating scandal, their relationship has remained rock solid. After a long break from social media, Briana shared an appreciation post about Josh in 2019. She discussed her life’s ups and downs and how her then-boyfriend encouraged and supported her even in her darkest moments.

The couple has good news again, and the second baby is coming in September 2022.