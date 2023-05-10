Who Is Warriors SG Jordan Poole’s Rumored Girlfriend, Kim Cruz?

About Kim Cruz Age 25 Years Birth December 13, 1997 Philippines Siblings Kyle Cruz Job Visual Artist/Social Media Artist Alumni Ateneo de Manila University

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, Jordan Poole has been in the spotlight. The Warriors locker room is apparently “tense” with the point guard, but that’s not the only thing keeping the NBA gossip mill abuzz. Jordan Poole’s rumored girlfriend, Kim Cruz, has been reportedly spotted at his games, but the pro-baller and the artist have not confirmed their relationship. However, they do have a professional connection. We reveal what that is in this Kim Cruz wiki.

Kim Cruz’s Family

Kimberly Ann Cruz was born on December 13, 1997, and is a native of Manila, Philippines. Her family addresses her mom as Emy, but very little is known about her parents.

However, Cruz revealed that her parents are prolific art collectors. They exposed her to arts and paintings since she was young and inspired her to explore her artistic talents.

“Growing up in a creative household led me to expose myself to the arts. My dad was into collecting paintings from local artists while my mom was into fashion. I’m just really blessed to have supportive parents,” Cruz told a media outlet.

Her brother, Kyle Cruz, founded Cruz MNL, a streetwear fashion brand. His creations have been getting attention across cyberspace for his minimalist and genderless aesthetic. He also has input in his sister’s exhibits.

Kim Cruz’s Education and Career

Kim Cruz is touted as a vlogger, model, and influencer. But she’s widely acclaimed as a visual artist.

She pursued fine arts at the Ateneo de Manila University. Be it art or social media, content creation has been her passion for a long time.

Cruz was also a frequent face on the Philippines TV scene. She was the 2017 Myx VJ and a host on ESPN Philippines.

The pandemic hit when Cruz’s TV career was on the rise, so she moved back home to her family. At that time, she took a step back to re-assess her career. She rediscovered her love for art and took art internships, including training under Benedicto Reyes Cabrera, better known as “BenCab,” a lauded Filipino artist.

Cruz held her first exhibit, “Figure Study,” in June 2021, inspired by the female form. Her 14 charcoal pieces were sold out on the first day. She went on to hold another sold-out exhibit, “Nympheas.”

In 2022, she had exhibits in Manila. At only 25 years old, she held her first international exhibit at Japan’s Tokyo Tower Art Fair this year.

Kim Cruz’s client list includes celebrity art enthusiasts like Manny Pacquiao, Rome Flynn, Mark Nicdao, Nadine Lustre, Brian Poe Llamanzares, and, most notably, Jordan Poole.

Kim Cruz and Jordan Poole’s Relationship

Rumors have been swirling that Kim Cruz and Jordan Poole have more than a business relationship. Cruz has reportedly spotted at Poole’s games recently.

However, neither party has confirmed the romance rumors. And there has been no public interaction between them on social media either.

Poole has been similarly romantically linked to others in the past but remains quiet on his love life.