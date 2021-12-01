Jonathan Stevens Wiki: Facts about Rachel Rollar’s Husband

About Jonathan Stevens Age 36 Years Birth April 10, 1985 North Carolina Gender Male Spouse Rachel Rollar (December 2, 2018 - Now) Children Summer Rae Steven (born on June 21, 2021) Siblings Jeremiah Stevens (Brother) Parents David Stevens (Father), Pam Murphy Stevens (Mother) Nationality American Job Chiropractor Owns HealthMax Center Alumni Wingate University

Rachel Rollar recently returned to anchoring Wake Up America on Newsmax after maternity leave. She is however stepping back from the job to focus on her family. Regular viewers are sad to see her go but wish her and her family well. The news of her leaving Newsmax has brought attention to Rachel Rollar’s husband, Dr. Jonathan Stevens. While she is private about her personal life, it takes a glance at Dr. Stevens’ social media gives us insight into their relationship and growing family. We reveal more about his background here in this Jonathan Stevens wiki.

Jonathan Stevens’ Family

Jonathan Stevens, and his brother, Jeremiah Stevens were born on April 10, 1985. Jonathan’s twin brother, Jeremiah is younger to him by a minute.

Jonathan and Jeremiah, with their parents, Pam Murphy Stevens and David Stevens are based in North Carolina. However, the family also has connections to South Carolina.

While Jonathan is currently based in California, Jeremiah Stevens is in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Jeremiah works in insurance sales at Depuy Synthes.

Jonathan Stevens’ Career

Jonathan and Jeremiah Stevens attended Wingate University from 2003. While his brother studied business management, Jonathan earned a BS in biology in 2007. He attended Life University soon after and became a chiropractic doctor in 2011.

Dr. Jonathan Stevens has been a licensed chiropractor since 2011. In 2014, he founded the HealthMax Center and in 2016, TrimMax.

He operated both practices in Charlotte, North Carolina till 2019. He has been based in Los Angeles at least since 2019 and currently the PTL One ambassador.

Jonathan Stevens and Rachel Rollar’s Relationship and Kids

Rachel Rollar and Jonathan Stevens have been together at least since 2016. They had a brief interaction on Bumble and their coworkers had made a failed attempt to set them up together.

But they ended up meeting at a Carolina Panthers game watch party and hit it off.

The couple married on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Rollar had been an anchor on WCNC Charlotte from 2015 to 2019. Together they moved to California and Rollar joined the Newsmax team in early 2021.

Rollar and Stevens welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Summer Rae Stevens on June 21, 2021. Rollar had been on maternity leave then till her return to Newsmax. She however decided to leave the job altogether to focus on their daughter.