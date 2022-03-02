Johno Morisano Wiki: Facts about The Grey Chef, Mashama Bailey’s Business Partner

About John O. Morisano Age 55 Years Birth February 1, 1967 Spouse Carol Sawdye (1996-Now) Siblings Glen Morisano Owns SLAAM Ventures

The Grey, one of the most buzzworthy restaurants in the country, is successful thanks to its founders, executive chef Mashama Bailey and her business partner, John O. “Johno” Morisano. While Chef Bailey is often the subject of food and wine publication features, Morisano is often generating attention for The Grey. Morisano’s creativity helped several businesses globally, and he is taking the award-winning restaurant to similar heights. The duo also turned their partnership and business model into a thought-provoking book that is trending online. We delve into The Grey’s managing partner’s background in this Johno Morisano wiki.

Johno Morisano’s Family

Johno Morisano (also styled John O. Morisano) reportedly was born on February 1, 1967. He was born and raised in New York.

Not much is known about his family and early life except that he has one brother, Glen Morisano. Both grew up in a tight-knit Italian family.

Johno Morisano’s Career

Johno Morisano graduated with a degree in public accounting from Pace University in 1990. His initial career in New York was in the accounting field. He has worked with the Vista Organization and PwC.

He served as a director of business development at Activision from 1992 to 1995. The job took him to Los Angeles and Paris as well. He was a CEO at Dewynters for a year and a principal at SEP and PRG.

After Morisano traveled the word and worked with media startups, he founded SLAAM Ventures in 2012. The company is based in the Big Apple and Savannah, Georgia.

His extensive travels helped develop his love for food and wine. When he settled in Georgia, he wanted to build a business that invested in the local community. That led him to partner with the super-talented chef, Mashama Bailey, to establish The Grey in Savannah’s famous abandoned art deco-era Greyhound bus depot.

The award-winning restaurant The Grey, with its award-winning executive chef, Bailey, has put the food and wine culture of Savannah on the map. Morisano and Bailey co-authored the book Black, White, and The Grey, which narrates how they came to form a friendship and launch The Grey and The Grey Market.

Johno Morisano’s Wife

Johno Morisano married Carol Sawdye on November 16, 1996. The couple and their beloved dogs reside in a historic house in Savannah and also owned another historic home in Manhattan.

A well-known designer, Chuck Chewning designed their Savannah residence built in 1882 according to couple’s expectations for a modern niche. The home was featured in Elle among other publications.