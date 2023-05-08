Meet Toronto Maple Leafs Captain John Tavares’ Wife, Aryne Fuller

About Aryne Fuller Spouse John Tavares (2018-Present) Children Jace (2019), Axton (2021), Rae (2023) Job CEO Alumni Henry Street High School, McMaster University, Queen's University Works For John Tavares Foundation

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will never forget the last week of April 2023. He not only scored game-winning goals during that time, but the hockey player also became a dad for the third time. In April, John Tavares’ wife, Aryne Fuller, gave birth to a beautiful bundle of joy, Rae. Tavares attributes much of his professional success to the encouragement and understanding of his wife. But Fuller is relatively private on social media but has caught the attention of Leafs Nation nonetheless. So, we reveal her biography in this Aryne Fuller wiki.

Aryne Fuller’s Education and Career

Aryne Lynn Frances Fuller attended Henry Street High School in Whitby, Ontario, Canada. While there, she served as a student council president and spent her lunch breaks helping kids with special needs.

After that, she earned a degree in kinesiology from McMaster University. She also received a Master of Rehabilitation Therapy & Physiotherapy from Queen’s University in Ontario.

Although John Tavares’ wife is private on social media, her Instagram bio states that she is a physiotherapist. However, it’s unknown if she is affiliated with any hospital.

Aryne Fuller is the CEO of the John Tavares Foundation, the pair launched in 2020. Even as a child, Fuller always participated in community events, clubs, and leadership camps.

Aryne Fuller’s Philanthropy

The couple’s will to give back to the community led to the formation of the John Tavares Foundation. It supports many youth organizations across the country.

In 2022, Tavares and Fuller created a custom granola cereal, “Recipe 91,” in partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment to help kids lead nutritious and healthy lives. The limited-edition cereal contains coconut, blueberries, and dark chocolate.

Furthermore, 100% of the revenues were donated to their partner organizations, which help young kids achieve their full potential.

Aryne Fuller and John Tavares’ Relationship

According to 515 Photo Co., Fuller and Tavares met at Henry Street High School. At that time, Tavares used to play for the Oshawa Generals. And the couple’s friendship began while working with special needs students.

After Tavares was traded to the London Knights in 2009, they didn’t hear from each other for another three years. But over the summer of 2011, the hockey player visited an old teacher and asked about Fuller.

Tavares got Fuller’s number from the teacher and began communicating again. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain popped the question to his lady love in the backyard of the couple’s Mississauga home on July 28, 2017.

The pair tied the knot on August 4, 2018, at Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada. But instead of using a typical guest book, those in attendance signed on a wine barrel.

NHL players like Kyle Okposo, Sam Gagner, Ryan Strome, Cody Goloubef, Cal Clutterbuck, and Matt Moulson were among the attendees.

Aryne Fuller and John Tavares are parents to three kids: Jace, Axton, and Rae. And little Rae was born recently, in April 2023.