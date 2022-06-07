John Martin Leaving WRCB Local 3 News: Where Is the Tennessee Anchor Going?

Tennessee residents were entertained by John Martin’s brand of reportage every morning. But that era has come to an end. John Martin announced he is leaving Local 3 News in Chattanooga. WRCB viewers naturally had queries about his departure. They want to know where he is going next and if he will stay in Chattanooga. Martin recently celebrated a major event in his personal life with his followers and viewers. And he shared answers about his professional life too.

John Martin Leaves Local 3 News

John Martin began his journalism career in his native Tennessee, reporting at Knoxville’s WBIR from 2006 to 2012. He was based in Colorado from 2012 to 2016 before returning to Tennessee.

He joined the morning news team at WRCB Local 3 News in 2016. Chattanooga had become used to starting their day with John Martin. So they were dejected that he is leaving the station.

John Martin wrapped his last day on air at Local 3 News on June 6. He is not only leaving the NBC affiliate; he is also saying farewell to Chattanooga and Tennessee.

Until we meet again. 🐴 🤠 https://t.co/KDIVXRMEdH — John Martin (@MartinInMontana) June 6, 2022

The anchor and longtime partner, Claire, tied the knot on May 28, 2022. Now the newlyweds are moving to Billings, Montana.

Martin hasn’t revealed details about a new job yet. But keep your eyes peeled on his social media page for further news.