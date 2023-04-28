Jacksonville Meteorologist John Gaughan Will Be Leaving WJXT

In the last 30 years, Jacksonville residents have seen John Gaughan grow from a young to the city’s chief meteorologist. He has covered the most extreme tropical weather in the area in his career. And now the weatherman has announced the bittersweet news of his departure. John Gaughan is leaving WJXT to enjoy the next phase of his retired life. Find out what the meteorologist has to say about his retirement here.

John Gaughan Announces Retirement

John’s mother used to place him in front of the TV during the weather report when he was three years old. Also, he used read about the weather while growing up. Reading was the spark that ignited a lifelong interest in meteorology. He also wrote his first weather book with a pencil and crayons when he was just a kid.

John has always excelled in the sciences and mathematics, so those were his primary areas of study throughout high school. In his upper-level science class, he wrote a research paper about “the possible correlation between the location of the late summer subtropical high-pressure ridge over the western Atlantic Ocean and winter weather patterns over the eastern United States.”

Advertisement

He also won four awards and an honorable mention for his project from the prestigious Westinghouse-Baltimore Science Fair. John graduated from the University of Maryland.

Gaughan started his professional career as chief meteorologist at WOLO television in Columbia, S.C. After that, he took on a job at WJKS-TV, now WJWB-TV in Jacksonville, before joining WFTV-TV Orlando, Florida.

John Gaughan joined WJXT-TV in 1992 as a weekend meteorologist and then became the evening chief meteorologist in 2009. Since joining the team, John has forecasted the most extreme weather Jacksonville has experienced in 150 years. The area has been hit by five tropical cyclones and two major nor’easters in the past seven years.

John Gaughan has now announced his retirement from the station. His last day at WJXT-TV is May 31, 2023; after that, he will look forward to the new adventures of retired life.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meteorologist Sam Schreier Has Left KOAA News5 Colorado Springs

Advertisement

Naturally, he will spend more time with his wife, Laurie, and two daughters. His oldest daughter lives in Boulder, Colorado, while his youngest daughter is a resident/intern working in surgery at Wake Forest, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.