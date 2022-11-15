Meet Washington Commanders Joey Slye’s Fiancée, Brittaney Nealis

About Brittaney Nealis Age 26 Years Birth January 21, 1996 Virginia Siblings Kayla Nealis, Lexy Ricker Parents Pilar Nealis (Mother), Jason Nealis (Father) Nationality American Job Physical Therapist Alumni Virginia Tech, Marymount University Works For United Wellness and Sports Rehab

On Monday night, the Washington Commanders were at their best, defeating the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. There were so many heroes in the match, and Joey Slye was absolutely one of them. The football placekicker kicked four field goals. Joey Slye’s fiancée, Brittaney Nealis has been effusive in her support for him on social media. The couple announced their engagement in 2021, and fans want to know more about the footballer’s soon-to-be-wife. Therefore, we delve into her background in this Brittaney Nealis wiki.

Brittaney Nealis’ Family

Brittaney Nealis was born on January 21, 1996, to Pilar Nealis, a realtor, and Jason Nealis, a senior vice president of operations at Astound Broadband. Her family is based in Stafford, Virginia.

She has two sisters, Kayla Nealis and Lexy Ricker.

Advertisement

Brittaney Nealis’ Education and Career

Brittaney Nealis went to Colonial Forge High School. She graduated in 2018 with a degree in human, nutrition, food, and exercise with a minor in psychology from Virginia Tech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Slye (@joey_slye)

Advertisement

Nealis was conferred with a doctor of physical therapy (DPT) degree by Marymount University in 2021 and later became a certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Advertisement

After gaining full-time clinical experience at BenchMark Physical Therapy, Brittaney joined the team of United Wellness and Sports Rehab in July 2022.

Like her fiancé, the stunning WAG is an athlete too. She participated in many sports and even played field hockey at the collegiate level.

Brittaney Nealis and Joey Slye’s Relationship

Brittaney and Joey grew up in Stafford, Virginia, and have known each other since seventh grade. They went to different high schools and remained friends until they began dating after attending Virginia Tech.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Rumored Girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto

According to Joey’s Instagram post, the pair began their relationship in 2019. Brittaney Nealis is going to be Joey Slye’s wife soon. The footballer proposed to her in March 2021.