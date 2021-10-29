Joey Kearney Wiki: Facts About Pro Strongman Rob Kearney’s Husband

About Joey Kearney Known As Joe Aleixo Age 28 Years Birth December 17, 1992 Massachusetts Spouse Rob Kearney Parents Maria Aleixo, Joe Aleixo Sr Nationality American Job Occupational Therapist Alumni Bridgewater State University

Rob Kearney, or better known as the out and proud pro strongman, is now telling his story through an illustrated children’s book, Strong. As much as his followers and fans are proud of his accomplishments, one has the honor of being his biggest supporter. That person is Rob Kearney’s husband, Joey Kearney. They’ve been together for years, share a passion for fitness, and an inspiration for LGBTQ+ youth in sports. He is someone worth the attention in this Joey Kearney wiki.

Joey Kearney’s Family

Born Joe Aleixo on December 17, 1992, he hails from Massachusetts. He is the older of two boys born to Maria Aleixo and Joe Aleixo Sr.

His family is based in Ludlow. His mother, Maria Aleixo is a bookkeeper at a local business.

Joey Kearney’s Career

Joey Aleixo graduated from Ludlow High School in 2010 where he was a track and field athlete. He enrolled at Bridgewater State University where he was not only part of the track and field team, but also in the soccer team, the GLBTA, and the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association.

After he received his BS in communication sciences and disorders in 2016, he completed his Masters of Occupational Therapy in healthcare at Springfield College in 2019. He is a licensed occupational therapist with experience volunteering at organizations.

Among his earliest jobs, Aleixo had worked in public school systems as an instructional aide or occupational therapy student. While at Springfield College, he also worked as a building manager. From 2015 to 2020, he was a rehabilitation aide at a physical therapy center.

Joey Kearney and Rob Kearney’s Relationship

Rob Kearney and Joey Aleixo have been together since September 2014. They got married on March 17, 2019, St. Patricks Day on a beach in Australia.

A day before, Rob Kearney was congratulated by Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 2019 Arnold Pro Strongman. And the Terminator even celebrated the newlyweds on social media.

Aleixo now goes by Joey Kearney on social media. Both he and his husband are vocal activists for LGBTQ+ and marginalized communities.