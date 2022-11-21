Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher

About Olivia Holzmacher Age 26 Years Birth April 27, 1996 Mason, Ohio Siblings Brittany Sara, Meghan Holzmancher Parents John Holzmacher (Father), Susan Holzmacher (Mother) Nationality American Job Senior Process Specialist & Analyst Alumni Mason High School, Ohio State University Works For Kroger

Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.

Olivia Holzmacher’s Family

Olivia Holzmacher was born on April 27, 1996, to John and Susan Holzmacher in Mason, Ohio. She was raised alongside two sisters, Brittany Sara and Meghan Emily Holzmancher. Brittany is a general manager at Life Time Athletic, a physical fitness center in Reston, Virginia, while Meghan is an aspiring pediatrician.

Their dad works in protective services, while their mom works in the health sector.

Advertisement

Olivia Holzmacher’s Education and Career

Olivia Holzmacher attended Mason High School until 2015. While at school, she was an avid volleyball player. After that, she studied data analytics and social sciences and graduated from the Ohio State University in 2019.

Currently, she is a senior process specialist and analyst at the Kroger Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. She started working for the company in 2019 and has been there ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia holzmacher (@oliviaholzmacher) Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivia Holzmacher and Joe Burrow’s Relationship

The couple are college sweethearts and studied at the Ohio State University until 2017. Despite Burrow transferring to Louisiana State University before Holzmacher graduated, the two continued their romance.

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend is very supportive and was with him when the footballer was first selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

Although Joe Burrow keeps his romance private, Holzmacher’s social media occasionally gives glimpses of the couple together. The NFL athlete and his girlfriend began dating in 2017, and he posted an Instagram picture of her in 2018.

Advertisement

Next to a collection of images from his three years at OSU, he wrote the caption, “The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it’s time to write the next one.”

Also Read: Who Is Tennessee Titans Amani Hooker’s Girlfriend, Stelle Rayne

After all these years together, the couple continues to build their rock-solid relationship. And now, fans are waiting for the next chapter of their life to begin.