Meet “Full House” Star Jodie Sweetin’s Husband, Mescal Wasilewski

Full House star Jodie Sweetin married her clinical social worker boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on July 30, 2022, in an intimate California ceremony. Mescal received the ideal present: a wife on the eve of his birthday. Mescal and Jodie dated for five years before tying the knot less than a year after their engagement. Jodie had previously married Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin, and Morty Coyle. Jodie Sweetin’s new husband has piqued the interest of her adoring audience. In this Mescal Wasilewski wiki, we divulge every aspect of him.

Mescal Wasilewski’s Family

Mescal Wasilewski was born in Monte Rio, California, on July 31, 1970. He spent his childhood in L.A. and now lives in California.

His mother, Jain Reese Irvine of Venice, passed away in 2012 due to lung cancer. She was a county deputy probation officer in Los Angeles.

His father, Martin Wasilewski, is from Aups, France. He has a brother named Strider Rasberry Wasilewski, a professional surfer.

Mescal Wasilewski’s Education and Career

Mescal completed his high school at Santa Monica High School. In 2013, he earned his B.A. in sociology from California State University. In 2019, Hunter College awarded him a Master of Social Work (MSW).

Mescal has over 20 years of experience in handling addiction and mental health. He is a trained interventionist, experienced sober coach, and case manager.

Mescal began working at M. Wasilewski Inc. as a coach in 2017. In 2019, he became the company’s primary therapist. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as a primary therapist at Catalyst Recovery, Los Angeles, California, since 2020.

Mescal Wasilewski and Jodie Sweetin’s Relationship and Kids

Mescal and Jodie met through a mutual friend. In September 2017, Jodie decided that Mescal was the best person for her to be with. After dating for five years, Jodie got engaged to Mescal on January 14, 2022.

They spent three years thousand miles apart as Jodie was in Los Angeles and Mescel was in Brooklyn. Mescel moved to California in 2020. The couple entered wedlock on July 30, 2022. Jodie calls Mescal her best friend and ‘safe place.

Mescal Wasilewski has now become the stepfather of Jodie’s kids. She has two daughters, Zoie Laurel May Herpin from her previous marriage to Cody Herpin and Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle from her marriage to Marty Coyle. According to Jodie, her husband and her daughters have a close relationship.