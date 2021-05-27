About Joanne LaMarca Age 57 Years Birth March 23, 1964 Oceanside, New York Gender Female Spouse Tyler Mathisen (6th Mar 2004 - now) Children James “Mack” Mathisen (born 30th Nov 2005) Siblings Sharon LaMarca Davis Parents Jim LaMarca, Lynn LaMarca Address Oceanside Nationality American Works For NBC Today since 2019 (Today with Hoda & Jenna) Worked for WBIS (now WPXN) (1997) CNBC as segment producer (1998-2000) NBC Today (2000-13) NBC News as senior producer (2013-2017) Sirius XM Radio as co-host (2018)

CNBC Power Lunch’s engaging anchor, Tyler Mathisen, has had more people tuning in to his broadcasts during the pandemic. Some are discovering his show for the first time and are eager to know about the illustrious journalist’s personal life. Tyler Mathisen’s wife, Joanne LaMarca has worked in the same industry, but behind the scenes. She is familiar to Today’s regular viewers from the many appearances and mentions she gets on the show. We turn the spotlight on her in this Joanne LaMarca wiki.

Joanne LaMarca’s Family

Joanne LaMarca was born on March 23, 1964. Her family is from Oceanside, New York.

Joanne is one of two children born to Jim and Lynn LaMarca. Her sister, Sharon LaMarca Davis, still resides in Oceanside with her husband and children.

Joanne LaMarca’s Career

Joanne LaMarca has an extensive background working behind the scenes of news broadcasts. She is a producer who began her career in 1997 with the WBIS (now WPXN) morning show in New York.

After a half a year there, she came to CNBC in New Jersey. She was a segment/field producer for two years before returning to New York.

Here, LaMarca began her 14-year-long career at NBC Today as writer and producer. In 2013, she was assigned to NBC News where she was a senior producer for four years.

LaMarca has been involved in few projects since 2017. She is a contributor, volunteer and consultant for Jo’s House. She began a co-hosting gig on Sirius XM Radio in 2018.

In 2019, Joanne LaMarca returned to Today. This time she served as executive producer of Today’s fourth hour or better known as Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Joanne LaMarca and Tyler Mathisen’s Relationship

Tyler Mathisen, the anchor of CNBC’s Power Lunch met Joanne LaMarca when she was a producer on one of his shows. They married on June 6, 2004.

Tyler and Joanne are parents to a boy, James “Mack” Mathisen, who was born on November 30, 2005. The family lives in Montclair, New Jersey where Mack is a football player in his high school.