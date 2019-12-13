About Joanna Zanella Known As Joanna Zanella-Schaub Age 31 Years Birth May 5, 1988 West Hollywood, California Gender Female Spouse Brendan Schaub Children Boston Schaub, Tiger Schaub Siblings Steven Camberos Zanella Parents Juan Carlos Camberos, Leticia Zanella Allen Nationality Mexican Job Actress, TV Host Awards Voz Latina (2005), Miss Mexico Fox Sports USA

If you know Brendan Schaub, you’d know this one-time MMA fighter left the Octagon for a stage and mic. This stand-up comedian and podcaster can turn any MMA hot topic into a hilarious discussion. And through his different career switches, his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Joanna Zanella, has stuck by his side. They have been engaged for a while now, but Zanella’s latest social media activity indicates they might have secretly tied the knot. For those of you curious about Brendan Schaub’s fiancée who is possibly his wife now, our Joanna Zanella wiki is just for you.

Joanna Zanella Was Raised in Mexico

Joanna Zanella was born on May 5, 1988 in West Hollywood, California, to Leticia Zanella Allen and Juan Carlos Camberos. When she was a baby, the family moved to Guadalajara, Jalisco in Mexico.

Zanella’s throwback pictures on Instagram show her childhood in Mexico. She grew close to her grandmother while being raised there alongside her younger brother, Steven Camberos Zanella.

After 10 years in Mexico, the family would return to the U.S. and settle in Southern California. Juan Camberos, who studied architecture at the University of Guadalajara, currently works at Windcell Corporation in California. Steven was a baseball player at the University of San Francisco.

Joanna embarked on her on-camera career as a 10-year-old, as soon as her family arrived in California.

Zanella Is a Model and Actress

From the time she was four years old, Zanella dreamed of becoming an actress. She got a head-start when she was 10 with the encouragement of her parents, and signed with an agency.

Within her first year, she did national commercials for Kraft, JcPenny, Nickelodeon, Wells Fargo Bank, and more. Her spokesmodel career for Umbrella Girls USA also took her all over the country.

During her modeling career, she dipped into the pageant world and won the title of Miss Mexico Fox Sports USA. It would also give way to her career as a Fox Sports anchor. And if her throwback Instagram posts are anything to go by, she covered UFC fights where a certain comedian used to be a fighter.

She would go on to act in Latin soap operas, winning the Voz Latina award in 2005 for her work. She has acted in Un dia en el banco, Reality Terror Night, Hold the Line, and Sleeping Dogs Lie. But her breakout role would come in 2012, when she snagged the part of Christina Salazar in Sin Vergüenza.

Zanella and Brendan Schaub Have Two Sons

It’s unclear when and how Zanella came to meet and date the former MMA fighter. After years together, they got engaged in 2017.

Before they’d walk down the aisle, they welcomed their first child together, a boy named Tiger, in February 2016. Their second son, Boston, was born on November 26, 2019.

In her many social media posts, Zanella has spoken about her difficult pregnancies, though she’s kept the details private. But it seems she got through it, especially with the help of her parents and Brendan. And the second time around, Tiger was an amazing cheerleader and older brother-to-be, too.

It’s not known if Zanella and Schaub have married. However, the model-actress refers to herself as Joanna Zanella-Schaub on Instagram, where her bio states “Married,” and she’s set her Facebook relationship status to “Married.” There’s no evidence of a wedding in pictures, but it seems they might have married on the down-low.

