Meet Former Basketball Star JJ Redick’s Wife, Chelsea Kilgore

JJ Redick is a former star NBA player who retired in 2021. He is also a podcaster and sports analyst for ESPN. The Old Man and the Three, a podcast hosted by JJ Redick, is widely considered to be among the best of its kind in the NBA currently. The show, which has episodes every week, features Redick and other guests discussing various aspects of the basketball world. With this, Redick is also enjoying his family life after retirement. His fans are curious to know more about his family, especially the love of his life. JJ Redick’s wife, Chelsea Kilgore, gained notoriety after their wedding but prefers to keep a low profile and restrict access to her Instagram account. Therefore, we delve deep into the background of WAG in this Chelsea Kilgore wiki.

Chelsea Kilgore’s Family

Chelsea Kilgore was born on May 13, 1986, to Robin Lee Kilgore and John Donald Kilgore in Lakewood, Colorado. She has a twin sister Kylee Kilgore, who is married to Hadi.

Her sister is a chief operating officer at threefourtwo productions. The family is close-knit, and they spent Halloween on Gilligan’s Island in 2022.

Chelsea Kilgore’s Education and Career

Chelsea went to Martin Country High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders and a master’s in speech pathology from the University of Central Florida.

JJ Redick’s wife is a well-known pilates and fitness instructor. She is also involved in philanthropy and helps her husband run the JJ Redick Foundation, Inc. The organization helps teach children how to play basketball through youth clinics.

Chelsea Kilgore and JJ Redick’s Relationship and Kids

The couple met for the first in the fall of 2008 when the NBA star used to play for Orlando Magic. After dating for a year, they got engaged in 2009. The pair exchanged their wedding vows on June 26, 2010.

He calls her the world’s best friend and wife. In a social media post, he also thanks her for always letting him pursue things in his own obsessive way.

They live with their sons, Knox (born in 2014) and Kai (born in 2016), in Brooklyn. Their European-inspired home was also featured in the magazine Architectural Digest.