Who Is Jimmie Herrod’s Boyfriend? Facts about Ruslan Kamalov

Jimmie Herrod is one of the finalists of America’s Got Talent season 16 and might be the winner of the grand prize at the end of the season. Among the growing legion of fans and followers in the corner, AGT enthusiasts can’t help but look for Herrod’s closest cheerleaders. They specifically want to know who is Jimmie Herrod’s boyfriend. A glance at his Instagram will reveal he is in a relationship with Ruslan Kamalov. But he prefers to stay low-key and cheer on Jimmie from the wings. It doesn’t sate the curiosity of Jimmie’s fans so we reveal all there is to know about their relationship here.

Ruslan Kamalov’s Education

Ruslan Kamalov hails from Russia where he graduated from Gymnasium 93, Ufa in 2003. Besides his high school degree in English language and literature, he is also fluent in Russian, French, Mandarin and German. He earned his masters degree in international relations and affairs from Bashkir State University in 2008.

He later lived in Australia where he attended the Southbank Institute of Technology and earned his bachelor’s degree in tourism and travel services management in 2011. The same year he completed his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management at the Brisbane North Institute of TAFE.

He also has an associate’s degree in business from Viva College and a certification from Medcom/Trainex among other certifications.

Ruslan Kamalov’s Career

Kamalov worked as a food and beverage attendant at venues like the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and the Brisbane Cricket Ground. In Russia, he manned the front desk of the President Hotel.

He also taught English and Russian languages to kids initially in Hong Kong and later in Guangdong, China from 2013 to 2017.

Kamalov has been based in the USA since at least 2018. Being multilingual, he has been working in different capacities at VillageCare in New York City and Portland, Oregon. Currently he is a grievance and appeals specialist.

Ruslan Kamalov and Jimmie Herrod’s Relationship

Washington native, Jimmie Herrod told interviewers that it was not easy growing up as a “gay Black guy” in Tacoma. But he’s made no secret of how much his parents, especially his dad, have been supportive of his music pursuit and his sexuality.

Herrod completed his Master of Music in Jazz Studies from Portland State University and was teaching music to kids. He planned to move to New York City to pursue his music career at the start of 2020 but that plan was of course derailed due to the pandemic and he stayed back in Portland.

Perhaps for the better because Herrod met and began dating Ruslan Kamalov. He first appeared on the singer’s Instagram in September 2020 and have been going strong for a year.

Herrod also got his big chance at America’s Got Talent, making it to the Top 4 and with great odds of winning.

Kamalov is not very active on social media and his Instagram is private but Jimmie’s followers are certain his boyfriend is cheering him on along with his family.