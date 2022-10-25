Jim Gardner Leaving 6 ABC: Is the Philadelphia Anchor Retiring?

Many would-be reporters credit Jim Gardner with inspiring them to pursue journalism. Gardner is the absolute best reporter in Philadelphia, a treasure to the city. He has been doing a phenomenal job at 6 ABC for 46 years, and now the veteran anchor is stepping away from WPVI-TV. The announcement of Jim Gardner leaving 6 ABC caused a stir throughout the city. Learn what Jim Gardner said about his decision.

Jim Gardner to Leave 6 ABC

Jim Gardner was born and raised in New York City but has spent most of his adult life in Philadelphia. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University in 1970. Reporting on the 1968 Columbia University student riots was Gardner’s first experience with broadcast journalism.

After graduation, the anchor contributed to New York’s all-news WINS 1010 AM radio. In 1972, Gardner went to work for WFAS Radio in White Plains, New York. Two years later, he got his start in television broadcasting at WKBW-TV in Buffalo, New York.

Advertisement

Gardner joined WPVI-TV as a reporter and noon anchor of Action News in 1976. A year later, he assumed the role of an Action News anchor at 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

More than four decades later, Jim Gardner announced he was leaving 6 ABC. He spoke about his retirement in November 2021 and anchored for Action News at 11:00 p.m. until January 11, 2022. Now, Rick Williams is Gardner’s replacement for the 11:00 p.m. newscast.

Jim Gardner continues to anchor the 6:00 p.m. newscast with Ducis Rodgers and meteorologist Cecily Tynan. However, at the beginning of 2023, Gardner would retire. His last newscast is scheduled for early January.

Moreover, Philadelphia City Council has introduced a resolution naming the 4100 Block of Monument Road as “Jim Gardner Way” to commemorate his retirement.

Advertisement

Also Read: Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where Is the Tampa Bay Reporter Going?v

Advertisement

After retirement, Jim Gardner plans to remove his headphones and experience the world beyond WPVI-TV and 6 ABC.