Jiani Navarro Leaving Fox 10: Where Is the Alabama News Anchor Going?

Jiani Navarro has been in Alabama only two years but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. Which is why they were dejected when she announced she won’t be doing the newscasts here anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving Fox 10 in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA-TV.

Jiani Navarro Wraps Last Day at Fox 10

California native, Jiani Navarro has a BA in communication and media studies from California State University, Northridge. While still in college, she anchored celebrity and entertainment news at 88.5 KCSN and was a social media coordinator at Dash Radio.

Her earliest TV job was in Casper, Wyoming. For less than a year, she produced and anchored the evening newscasts at KTWO.

Advertisement

She was based in Lansing, Michigan where she did the evening newscasts at WILX Fox47 for half a year. She moved to Mobile, Alabama from there.



Navarro joined the team at WALA-TV Fox 10 in January 2021. She was an anchor and reporter on the weekend morning newscasts.

After two years, Navarro is moving to the next chapter of her career. She announced on her official social media that she is leaving Fox 10 and Alabama for a new opportunity.

Navarro’s last day on air at WALA-TV was on January 8. She expressed her love to the community that welcomed her before bidding goodbye to the Gulf Coast.

Also Read: Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?

Advertisement

Navarro has hinted that she has another job lined up but not revealed details about it. She hasn’t stated where she is heading to next and if she is continuing on broadcast. We’ll just have to keep an eye on her social media for further news.