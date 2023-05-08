Meet Supercross Racer Eli Tomac’s Wife, Jessica Tomac

About Jessica Tomac Known As Jessica Steiner Age 29 Years Birth October 29, 1993 Spouse Eli Tomac (2021-present) Children Lev Loe Tomac (born April 25, 2020), Noah Grey Tomac (born September 17, 2021) Siblings Cody, Corey, Hailey Parents Shelly Lynn Antisdel Phillips (Mother), Dennis Steiner (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns Baby T Children's Boutique

Eli Tomac couldn’t finish the Denver Supercross race after he suffered a season-ending injury. But Eli Tomac’s wife, Jessica Tomac, recently provided an update on his health. While the couple is disappointed the race in the champion’s hometown crowd didn’t go as they hoped, the Tomacs are relieved it’s not a serious injury. Jessica Tomac has made a home in Colorado and knows very well the local community was rooting for her husband. We reveal more about her background in this Jessica Tomac wiki.

Jessica Tomac’s Family

Jessica Steiner was born on October 29, 1993, and is a native of Memphis, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Shelly Lynn Antisdel Phillips and Dennis Steiner. However, her parents are no longer together.

She has three siblings, Corey, Cody, and Hailey. And her brother Corey rides motorcycles and is into the sport.

Jessica Tomac’s Career

Jessica Steiner initially worked as a marketing assistant manager at Podium Marketing in Colorado from 2015 to 2020. But most recently, she decided to start an entrepreneurial venture.

When the couple settled in Mancos, Colorado, Eli Tomac’s wife wanted to get involved in the local community and saw a specific opportunity for kids. As a result, the new mom launched Baby T Children’s Boutique in March 2022.

The boutique prides itself on carrying clothing made of soft fabric that is not harsh on a baby’s delicate skin. Tomac promotes the collections to her 17.7k Instagram followers and even showcases her kids for her clothing line.

Jessica Tomac and Eli Tomac’s Relationship and Kids

Jessica Steiner and Eli Tomac welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lev Loe Tomac, on April 25, 2020. And their son, Noah Grey Tomac, was born on September 17, 2021.

Shortly after the birth of their second child, Jessica Steiner and Eli Tomac married on November 7, 2021. Their wedding took place in Paradise Valley, Arizona, where Steiner lived before moving to Colorado.