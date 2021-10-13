Who Is Jessica Pegula’s Boyfriend, Taylor Gahagen? Is the Tennis Star Engaged?

Jessica Pegula is advancing at Indian Wells and the tennis world. But her personal life still remains obscure to her growing legion of fans. Many ask who Jessica Pegula’s boyfriend is because she keeps her relationship on the down-low. Fans however are speculating that Jessica Pegula is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Taylor Gahagen. Is the tennis star preparing for a wedding? Quite possibly. We reveal the latest updates on her boyfriend here.

Taylor Gahagen and Jessica Pegula’s Relationship

Tennis star, Jessica Pegula has been dating Taylor Gahagen at least since 2015, according to multiple reports. They are very lowkey with few public appearances together. While Gahagen’s social media profiles are private, Pegula has a handful of pictures with him.

In her recent social media activity and appearances, Internet users spotted a blinding rock on Pegula’s left hand. It led to rumors and speculation that Pegula is engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

Advertisement

There’s no official statement from the couple but Pegula’s fans are convinced she is wearing an engagement ring. Moreover, there’s a wedding registry online for Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen that reveals the wedding is on October 22, 2021 in Asheville, North Carolina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Pegula (@jpegula)

Advertisement

Who Is Taylor Gahagen?

Williamsville, New York native, Taylor Gahagen is a former athlete. He played collegiate baseball and also coaches youth hockey.

Advertisement

He has a BS in business administration from SUNY Fredonia and an MBA from Canisius College. He also completed certifications from Duke and Wharton.

As of 2020, Gahagen is a senior investment analyst. But he’s best known in the media for his work with Jessica Pegula’s parents, Terry and Kim Pegula.

The Pegulas have a major role in improving the Buffalo community and economy. That includes the Buffalo Sabres ice hockey team of which Gahagen handled the marketing strategy. He was also a director of brand strategy at Pegula Sports and Entertainment.