Jessica Faith Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Meteorologist Going?

When Jessica Faith joined the weather team at WPXI, she became the first black female meteorologist in Pittsburgh. She made history in this city but now she’s moving on to a new opportunity. Jessica Faith is leaving WPXI’s “Severe Weather Team” in April 2023. Since her announcement, her followers and viewers want to know where she is going next and if her new job is taking her away from Pennsylvania too. Find out what Jessica Faith said about her departure from WPXI.

Jessica Faith to Step Back from WPXI

Alabama-born and raised, Jessica Faith attended Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University where she competed in and won Miss Alabama A&M University. After graduating with a communication degree in 2014, she completed her degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Multiple internships at news stations set her on her post-college career. After her first professional job at Texas’ KLTV, she returned to Alabama’s WAFF where she had previously interned.

Advertisement

While there, the head honchos at WPXI in Pittsburgh sought her out. In June 2020, Jessica Faith moved to the biggest market of her career, joining the “Severe Weather Team.”



With her arrival at WPXI, she became the first black woman meteorologist in Pittsburgh airwaves. The proud HBCU product has always recommended Black youth to attend HBCUs.

After making history in Pittsburgh, Jessica Faith is now moving to a new opportunity. She is soon going to cover the weather in the capital.

Jessica Faith announced that she has accepted a job on StormTeam4 at NBC4 in Washington DC. Her last day on air at WPXI and Pittsburgh will be on April 21.

Faith married Renaldo Pearson married on June 5, 2020, days before she joined WPXI. Her husband is from the DMV area and their family is ecstatic to have Jessica Faith on their local station. Jummy Olabanji is one of the first NBC4 anchors to welcome the weatherwoman to the team.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to KMOV Co-Host/Morning Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger?

Advertisement

Sadly, that means Pittsburgh will have to say goodbye to the inspiring weathercaster. There’s still a month before her last newscast. Until then, make the most of Jessica Faith on WPXI before her big move.