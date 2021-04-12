Jesse Napier Wiki: Age, Wife, and Facts about Ben Napier’s Brother

About Jesse Napier Age 27 Years Birth November 5, 1993 Mississippi Gender Male Spouse Lauren Tedford 15th Jun 2019 - now Siblings Tom Napier, Sam Napier, Ben Napier Parents Wayne Napier, Bennie Kay Napier Address Laurel, Mississippi Nationality American Job carpentry associate Owns Morgan Brothers Millwork Alumni Jones County Junior College, University of Southern Mississippi Works For RTR Media as carpentry associate

The family on HGTV’s Home Town is expanding, and we’re not just talking about Ben and Erin’s baby No. 2. Ben’s brother, Jesse Napier, recently appeared on the show, and it was revealed that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Lauren. Since Erin has been gushing about her unborn daughter (and sibling for big sis, Helen) on the way, the spotlight is also on Jesse and his family. Home Town fans are eager to know more about who Ben’s brother is and if they’ll see more of him on the show. We reveal everything about Ben Napier’s family right here in this Jesse Napier wiki.

Jesse Napier’s Family

Jesse Napier was born on November 5, 1993, and hails from Mississippi. He is the younger brother of Home Town star, Ben Napier. They have two other brothers, Sam and Tom.

Their parents were introduced through Ben’s social media. Wayne and Bennie Kay Napier raised their sons in Laurel.

Wayne is a retired pastor from the local church. Erin Napier, who is in awe of her father-in-law, once revealed that Wayne underwent heart surgery in the past and pulled through.

Erin also revealed that Bennie Napier, her mother-in-law, is a seamstress. Bennie once stitched a replica of Merida from Brave’s outfit for a young family member. She also dotes on her daughters-in-law.

Ben and Jesse’s brother, Sam, is a math processor. Tom runs a trucking business.

Jesse Napier’s Career

The youngest Napier brother attended Jones County Junior College and earned his associate’s degree in business administration and management in 2018. He recently enrolled in The University of Southern Mississippi, and received his BBA this year.

While in junior college, Jesse Napier was the shop foreman for his brother’s Laurel Mercantile Company for almost two years. He was later an account executive at Eagle Transportation LLC from late 2018 to August 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jesse napier (@napewiththej) Advertisement

Napier joined RTR Media as a carpentry associate that same month. And in 2020, he began working as a shipping coordinator at Morgan Brothers Millwork.

Jesse Napier’s Wife and Kids

Jesse Napier married Lauren Tedford on June 15, 2019. Their family and friends often share pictures of the special day on social media.

The newlyweds have since moved back to Laurel, according to HGTV. And they relied on Ben and Erin to help them settle into their new digs.

Jesse and Lauren are expecting their first child together. Erin and Lauren’s due dates are in fact three weeks apart. You can guess the Napiers are excited to raise their children together.