Jerusha Duford Wiki: Facts about Billy Graham’s Granddaughter

Jerushah Duford is not afraid to voice her opinions even if it’s to disapprove with her uncle, Franklin Graham’s political views. The iconic evangelist, Billy Graham’s granddaughter, has joined the Lincoln Project’s Women Coalition to advocate against President Trump’s re-election. Duford does her part to maintain her grandfather’s legacy while keeping out of the limelight. Billy Graham often stayed out of politics in his lifetime. But when his son, Franklin, alleged in 2019 that the late evangelist voted for Trump in 2016, Duford and her siblings spoke out against him. Now Duford is no longer being apolitical and is not hiding her opinions about Donald Trump. This Jerushah Duford wiki elaborates more on Billy Graham’s granddaughter.

Jerushah Duford’s Family

Jerushah Ruth Tchividjian was born on February 9, 1978 to Gigi Graham and her husband, Stephan Tchividjian. Gigi is of course the eldest child of the Evangelism icon, Billy Graham and his wife, Ruth Graham.

Gigi was 14 when she met then 21-year-old Stephan. They married three years later and have been together for four decades. They initially lived in Switzerland but overcame hardships to move back to the US.

Stephan became an ordained Baptist minister and studied clinical psychology. Gigi chose not to be an evangelist like her father, but authored books on faith.

Jerushah Duford says she was taught by her grandfather, the late Billy Graham, to follow scripture to learn how to live… Posted by Pamela Boyce Kline on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

They raised seven children who now the children reside with their own families in South Carolina or Florida.

Jerushah’s sister, Berdjette Barker, resides in North Carolina with her family. The oldest of the kids, Stephan Jr. is a pastor. Jerushah’s brothers, Aram and Antony also pursued their own interests.

Their brother, Basyle “Boz” was a prosecutor in Florida but is now an activist against sexual abuse of children. He left his nonprofit and teaching positions to represent abuse victims as a litigator.

One of the Tchividjian children, Tullian had the toughest life. He overcame drug abuse and other hardships with his family’s help to build his own family and become a famous pastor himself.

Jerushah Duford’s Career

Jerushah Tchividjian graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University with a BA in communications. She is currently pursuing a Masters degree in clinical psychology from Liberty University and is expected to graduate in 2021.

Like many in her family, Jerushah didn’t choose to be an evangelist. She did regular jobs like working as a manager of a store in West Palm Beach. When she returned to South Carolina, she worked at a pediatric practice as a newborn hearing screener.

She has been a writer and contributor to publications for several years. She even started many initiatives to continue her grandfather’s legacy. She compiled stories of people whose lives changed thanks to Billy Graham and published them in Thank You Billy Graham (2014) and Well Done, Billy Graham (2019).

Jerushah was a writer for Belle Magazine and later director of content for Rice Bowls. She later joined her brother, Boz’s nonprofit, G.R.A.C.E. that fought against sexual abuse.

In recent years, she has been a speaker at engagements. She is invited to speak on topics related to faith but she also joins her husband, Kyle Duford at marketing related events.

Jerushah Duford’s Relationships

Jerushah Tchividjian was previously married to pastor Chris Armfield. They are parents to three children, Anabelle, Liam, and Alexandria.

After they separated, Jerushah married Kyle Duford. Together they raise their blended family with six children in Greenville, South Carolina.

Kyle is a graduate of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is a former marketing executive for Dr. Martens footwear and now runs his own brand strategy business, The Brand Leader. He also features as a speaker at marketing events.

