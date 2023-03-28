Meet “Last Chance U” Star Jermaine Johnson II’s Girlfriend, Emma Marti

About Emma Marti Age 23 Years Birth October 16, 1999 Minnesota Siblings Claire Marti Nationality American Job Proposal Writer Alumni Independence Community College, University of Georgia Works For RBC Global Assessment Management

Last Chance U fans are still fascinated by Jermaine Johnson II. They followed him from his time with the Independence CC Pirates to the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles and making it into the NFL. And they want to know more about his personal life, too. On Last Chance U, he was in a relationship with a fellow Independence CC student. Jermaine Johnson II’s girlfriend, Emma Marti, occasionally appeared on his social media. But she’s been MIA in his posts recently, leaving many to speculate if they’re still together. Get all the latest details on their relationship in this Emma Marti wiki.

Emma Marti’s Family

Emma Marti was born on October 16, 1999, and hails from Minnesota. Currently, her family lives in Minnetonka.

Very little is known about Emma Marti’s family. But she does have a sister, Claire Marti, whom she is close to. Claire studied apparel merchandising at St. Catherine University and currently lives in St. Paul.

Emma Marti’s Education and Career

Emma Marti initially attended Independence Community College in Kansas in 2017. She earned an Associate of Science in 2018.

Marti enrolled at the University of Georgia the following year. She graduated with a degree in consumer economics in 2021.

As of 2021, Marti has been working at RBC Global Assessment Management in Minneapolis. She was initially a data analyst and is currently a proposal writer.

Emma Marti and Jermaine Johnson II’s Relationship

If you’ve followed Jermaine Johnson II’s football career since he appeared in Netflix’s Last Chance U season 4, you know he was one of the underdog stories at Independence CC. He later transferred to the University of Georgia and Florida State University.

One of the most awe-worthy success stories from Last Chance U, Johnson was selected by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. The defensive end’s family, including his little sister, Tienne Roose, were with him to celebrate his NFL journey.

Johnson has been dating Emma Marti since they were Independence CC and UGA students. Marti, however, has not been seen on the defensive end’s social media since 2020, after he transferred to Florida.

While Johnson still has posts featuring Marti, she has switched her profiles to private. And there is no recent information on their relationship status.