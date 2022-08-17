Meet Actor Jeremy Shada’s Wife, Carolynn Rowland Shada

Famous actor, musician, and singer Jeremy Shada and his ballet dancer wife, Carolynn Rowland Shada, are the ultimate power couple. The pair recently celebrated their anniversary, and Shada wishes he could marry her all over again. The actor, who is voicing Tom Kullersen in the upcoming Dragons: The Nine Realms, frequently posts his feelings for his wife on social media. Fans are in awe of their chemistry and want to know who Jeremy Shada’s wife, Carolynn Rowland Shada, is. So, here we reveal her background in this Carolynn Rowland Shada wiki.

About Carolynn Rowland Shada Age 24 Years Birth November 3, 1997 Boca Raton, Florida Spouse Jeremy Shada (2020 to Present) Siblings Carson, Connor, Catherine Parents William Lee Rowland (Father), Lori Anne Gushue Rowland (Mother) Nationality American Job Marketing Specialist Alumni Florida Atlantic University Works For First Impressions International

Carolynn Rowland Shada’s Family

Carolynn Diane Rowland is one of four children born to Lori Anne Gushue Rowland and William Lee Rowland on November 3, 1997, in Boca Raton, Florida.

She is the twin sister of famous television actor Carson Rowland, who has starred in movies like Dream Killer, Sinister Seduction, Santa in Training, and Sweet Magnolias. The twins were born just a few hours apart; Carolynn is 1 hour and 3 minutes older than Carson. Her older brother, Connor, is a pianist, and her younger sister, Catherine, is also a talented ballet dancer. The ballet dancer is very close to her grandmother, Carol Ann Gushue.

Carolynn Rowland Shada’s Education and Career

Carolynn’s parents home-schooled their children for their first few years of education; she later attended a private school. She used to play track and field and basketball in school. When Carolynn was 15 years old, she moved away from home to pursue a career in ballet.

In 2016, she attended Florida Atlantic University to study business. Furthermore, she was a professional dancer at the Los Angeles Ballet, a classical ballet company, until 2019. Carolynn also worked at Só Dança USA. She started as a marketing coordinator at the company in 2017. Carolynn was promoted to business development and marketing analyst from October 2019 until January 2021.

Since May 2020, the actor’s wife has worked as a part-time marketing specialist at First Impressions International, a manufacturer in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Jeremy and his wife, Carolynn, are business partners of an online apparel shop and serve as models for the store’s products.

Carolynn Rowland Shada and Jeremy Shada’s Relationship

Jeremy and Carolynn met through a mutual friend. The two began dating after meeting at a friend’s house for a gaming night where they both participated. A year later, the actor shared the news of their engagement in August 2019 on his Instagram and wrote, “You can now call us Mr. and Mrs. Shada.”

Jeremy and Carolynn tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on March 8, 2020.