Jennifer Anne Montgomery Wiki: Facts About Pete Buttigieg’s Mother

Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has had two constants: his supportive husband, Chasten Buttigieg, and his wonderful mother, Jennifer Anne Montgomery. Ever since her son formally announced his presidential bid, Montgomery has been a big presence on Pete Buttigieg’s campaign. She’s become an inspirational figure among the LGBTQ+ community for the support she has given her son both in his political career and his personal life. Our Jennifer Anne Montgomery wiki celebrates this woman who deserves to be the First Mom.

Jennifer Anne Montgomery’s Father Was an Army Surgeon

Jennifer Anne Montgomery was born on February 13, 1945 in Stanislaus, California. Her father, John Willard Montgomery, was from Indiana, while her mother, Zoe Ann Neal Montgomery, was from Oklahoma.

Happy Birthday to the most extraordinary woman I know. We love you Mom! Posted by Peter Buttigieg on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Jennifer is the oldest of at least five siblings. Her sister, Kimberly, and brothers, Lloyd, Thomas, and Allen, were born in California, too.

Their father John Willard was a career army surgeon. His family owned a garage in Indiana, but he didn’t participate in the family business. Instead, John enlisted as an army surgeon during World War II.

His career seems to have taken John, his wife, and kids to many places, including New Mexico and Texas. Jennifer grew up in El Paso, Texas where her parents had a residence.

Her father was a surgeon at Fort Bliss and her mother was an accomplished piano teacher who taught at the local high schools for four decades before her death in 2002. John Montgomery had passed away in 1973.

Montgomery Is a Linguist

Buttigieg’s mother is often referred to as JA Montgomery or Anne Montgomery in academic circles. It’s widely reported in the media that his parents are accomplished academicians. The former South Bend mayor has attracted attention for his multilingual skills, and that’s probably something he gets from his mother.

Anne Montgomery is a linguist and perhaps the one who inspired a love for languages in Pete. After graduating high school in Virginia, she moved to Texas where she earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in 1967 from the University of Texas.

In college, she authored a dissertation, Postposition of the direct object in English, in linguistics in 1969.

She taught linguistics in college for decades, including at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana for 29 years. She also has a Masters in Fine Arts from Notre Dame.

She was an Associate Professional Specialist in English and also taught in the business and art departments at Notre Dame.

Montgomery also taught at New Mexico State University, where she met the man she would marry.

Montgomery Met Joseph Buttigieg at New Mexico State University

Soon after graduating from the University of Texas, Montgomery accepted a faculty position at New Mexico State University. Malta-born literary scholar Joseph Buttigieg had joined the faculty in 1976, too, and that’s where they met.

After they married on January 6, 1980, they moved to South Bend, Indiana where both had teaching positions at Notre Dame. Their only son, Pete Buttigieg, was born on January 19, 1982.

Joseph Buttigieg served as William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of English at the University of Notre Dame until his retirement in 2017. The following year, he and Anne walked Pete down the aisle when he married Chasten Glezman on June 16, 2018, in a ceremony that live-streamed on YouTube.

He passed away from cancer on January 27, 2019, at the age of 71.

Montgomery Underwent Emergency Surgery in 2018

2018 was a trying time for then-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his family. His father was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy at that time. In a sudden turn of events, Anne had to be rushed for emergency heart surgery.

Buttigieg mentioned that harrowing time in his speech when he announced his presidential bid in April 2019. He shared on social media that his mother had successfully made it through the heart bypass surgery.

Dad and I just left Mom’s bedside at the hospital, where she is resting tonight after heart bypass surgery. We were all… Posted by Peter Buttigieg on Thursday, October 18, 2018

Surgery hasn’t slowed down Anne. Not only does she join her son’s campaign often, but she also answers letters she receives from several supporters of Pete, particularly those who come out as gay or from their parents.

