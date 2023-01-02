Meet Jenna Brandt, “Mr Irrelevant” Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend

About Jenna Brandt Age 23 Years Birth October 26, 1999 Sumner, Iowa Siblings Kaylyn, Isiah, Morgan Parents Amy Brandt (Mother), Kevin Brandt (Father) Nationality American Alumni Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, University of Northern Iowa

Brock Purdy has gone from “Mr Irrelevant” to getting compared to some of the best NFL athletes in his rookie year. With the scrutiny on his game, the former Iowa State quarterback’s personal life is gaining attention too. Shortly after his NFL debut, Brock Purdy finally went public with his relationship. Jenna Brandt had her fair share of attention as an athlete herself before she was known as Brock Purdy’s girlfriend. We delve further into her background in this Jenna Brandt wiki.

Jenna Brandt’s Family

Jenna Brandt was born on October 26, 1999 to Kevin and Amy Brandt. Her family is based in Sumner, Iowa where she grew up alongside her three siblings.

Jenna’s older sister, Kaylyn was a standout volleyball player at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Their only brother, Isiah was a student-athlete too and currently working in Sumner. The youngest, Morgan, also followed Jenna and Isiah to Iowa State and is a volleyball player.

Advertisement

Jenna Brandt’s Education and Career

Jenna and her sisters are exceptional volleyball athletes. Jenna is a four-year letterwinner from Sumner-Fredericksburg High School and also played club volleyball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Brandt (@jennabrandt3)

Advertisement

After graduating in 2018, she initially played volleyball at Iowa State University while majoring in kinesiology. She played during the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons.

Advertisement

In 2021, Brandt transferred from Iowa State to the University of Northern Iowa. She debuted on the Panthers roster that very season.

Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy’s Relationship

Arizona native, Brock Purdy played collegiate football at Iowa State where he reportedly first connected with Jenna Brandt before her transfer. It’s unclear when and how they began dating.

Brock Purdy was the final pick and the “Mr Irrelevant” of the 2022 NFL draft when the San Francisco 49ers selected him. He made his NFL debut in October 2022 and at that time his relationship status was still unclear.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

In November 2022, Brandt and Purdy made their relationship Instagram official. The following month, the 49ers dubbed him “Mr Relevant” for beating the Tom Brady-led Bucs in a game.