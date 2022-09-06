Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?

Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.

Jenn Seelig to Exit WTEN

Jenn Seelig went to The State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz and earned a BA in Digital Media Production with a minor in International Relations in 2018. While in college, she worked as a news editorial intern for News 12 Long Island and as an assistant editor at Reveal 42, Inc.

Before moving to Albany, Seelig joined WFXV/WUTR/WPNY as a news reporter in 2018. She reported on a wide range of topics during her tenure in Utica, from New York’s 22nd congressional race to a murder case that made national headlines.

In 2020, the reporter joined the News 10 ABC team as a reporter. She covered everything from opening day at Saratoga Race Course to the Robin Street shooting case.

Jenn Seelig has a strong bond with the News 10 ABC viewers. Consequently, they were caught off guard when they heard the announcement that Jenn Seelig was leaving WTEN. The reporter announced her departure from News 10 ABC on September 5, 2022. Her last day at the station is September 7, 2022.

Seelig will reveal details about where she is going next. So, keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates.