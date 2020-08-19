Jenae Wallick Wiki: Facts about “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” Star, Tim Norman’s Ex

About Jenae Wallick Age 39 Years Birth April 29, 1981 Gender Female Spouse Arthur Shivers III February 2017 - Present Children Timmy “TJ” Norman, Arthur Shivers IV Address Florissant, Missouri Country United States Nationality American Net Worth $ 2.0 million Alumni Eastern Michigan University Hometown Okemos, Michigan

Jenae Wallick was locked in a social media feud with her ex, Tim Norman, and his mother, Robbie Montgomery, in June 2020. Until then, fans of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s thought Wallick had an amicable co-parenting relationship with Norman and was on good terms with Miss Robbie. So when Norman was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly conspiring to kill his nephew, Andre Montgomery, social media users were side-eyeing Wallick, waiting for her response on the incident. Our Jenae Wallick wiki reveals more on what Wallick is doing now.

Jenae Wallick’s Career

Jenae Wallick was born on April 29, 1981 and is from Okemos, Michigan. She graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

From 2001 to 2019, Wallick was an asset protection business partner with Target, leading a team of 13 people. She currently resides in St. Louis and runs a kids’ indoor play facility.

During her relationship with Tim Norman, she helped him manage Sweetie Pies. Which means she also starred in OWN’s Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s with Norman and his mom, Robbie Montgomery.

Her reality TV career and business ventures earned her a nifty net worth estimated at $2.0 million.

Jenae Wallick’s Relationship with Tim Norman

Robbie Montgomery’s son, Tim Norman, aimed to expand their family’s soul food business while navigating his relationship with Jenae Wallick and raising their son. Their son, Timmy “TJ” Norman, was born on June 22, 2011 and featured in Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.

In season one, cameras followed Jenae and Tim to the obstetrician where the doctors determined that the baby had to be delivered immediately. TJ was born prematurely at 27 weeks and spent the first five months of his life battling for his life in NICU.

TJ’s early life was documented on camera until his parents separated in 2014. He recently turned nine and appears to be doing great.

TJ seemingly lives with Jenae and her husband now. Wallick maintained an amicable relationship with Miss Robbie even after she separated from Norman. However, their relationship soured when the two reality stars feuded on social media.

Miss Robbie accused Wallick of not allowing her to spend time with TJ. Wallick denied that she isn’t letting her son meet his grandmother and instead said that Norman was causing issues between her and Miss Robbie.

She denied she wasn’t letting TJ see his father and his family, but claimed that it is Norman who is an absentee father. She also accused him of being abusive during their relationship. Norman, for his part, denied the claims back then and accused her of cheating on him and stealing from his family.

Wallick hasn’t spoken out on Tim Norman’s arrest. She has also switched off comments on Instagram and is radio silent online.

Jenae Wallick’s Husband

Wallick moved on from her Sweetie Pie romance with Arthur Shivers III, a personal trainer and social media fitness celeb. She also helps him out in his fitness business.

Shivers was filming a fitness segment on Fox2Now with Wallick back in 2016 when he popped the question. After their on-air proposal, they married on February 18, 2017.

Wallick and Shivers welcomed their first child together, Arthur Shivers IV, on January 4, 2018. From the looks of his parents’ Instagram posts, TJ is a great big brother to little Arthur.

