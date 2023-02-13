The people of Clarksburg turn to Jeena Cadigan as their go-to news source. Her regular viewers have witnessed her development ever since she started working at WBOY-TV in her first job. And now, the reporter has announced her departure. Jeena Cadigan is leaving WBOY-TV for an exciting opportunity. Get more details about her departure here.

Jeena Cadigan Signs off from WBOY-TV

A native of Arlington, Massachusetts, Jeena Cadigan graduated from Penn State University in 2021. Before that, she gained work experience as an intern with WCVB-TV in Boston.

Jeena has also served as a news reporter and executive producer for Centre County Report, a student-run newscast.

The young journalist joined WBOY-TV in February 2021. Over the previous two years, she has reported on everything from elections to storm coverage, beach openings, Covid outbreaks, and Christmas parades.

And now WBOY-TV has announced her departure. She made the official announcement on Facebook on January 21, 2023. Her last day at the station is February 21, 2023.

The anchor has promised to reveal more details of her next adventure soon. Furthermore, she will sign off from the desk one last time tonight on the weekend edition of her 6 p.m. show and the 11 p.m. newscast.