Diane Gilman Leaving HSN: Where Is the Jean Queen Going and What Happened to DG2?

Diane Gilman embodied the phrase ‘age is just a number.’ From revolutionizing fashion to inspiring multiple generations of women, the Jean Queen has helped millions feel their best. Now she’s capping a three-decade long career on television to embark on her “third act.” Diane Gilman announced she is leaving HSN earlier this month and just wrapped her last day on air. Naturally her longtime followers want to know where she is going next, whether this is retirement for Gilman, and what happens to DG2 on HSN. Find out what the Jean Queen and HSN said about her departure from the network here.

Diane Gilman Bids Farewell to DG2 on HSN

If you’ve followed Diane Gilman’s career, you might be familiar with her first act when she kickstarted her fashion career creating denim designs for musical greats like Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison. Her second act followed the loss of her husband, where she sought to create a denim line that would fit women of all shapes and ages.

DG2 became an overnight sensation selling tens of millions of pairs on HSN and growing into an $150.0 million empire. It’s what aptly earned her the title the “Jean Queen.”

In recent history, Gilman overcame breast cancer and COVID-19. To her followers, she remains an unstoppable inspiration.

Earlier this month, HSN announced to DG2 fans that Diane Gilman will be leaving the homeshopping giant after 28 years to pursue her “personal passions.” She wrapped her last day on air at HSN on November 27.

While this is the end of her TV career, this is by no means a retirement. On her website, Gilman describes entering into the “third act” of her life which will be focused on social media. Her fans can take comfort in the fact that they can stay connected with the Jean Queen online.

She also has a book, Too Young To Be Old, she will release soon. Gilman will embark on a promotional tour for the book in the near future too.

Meanwhile fans are also wondering about the fate of DG2 on HSN. The network confirmed that Gilman’s show won’t be cancelled after her exit.

Sam Saboura, a creative director of DG2, and Sarah Timm, one of the longtime hosts of the brand, will continue Diane Gilman’s legacy on DG2.

While her fans are definitely going to miss her on DG2, they are happy for Diane Gilman’s well-deserved retirement and third act. They’re most excited for her new ventures but also hope she will focus on her health.